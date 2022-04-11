Advertising The Work
Un-pea-dictable: Veggie-based snack ad has multiple plot twists

It's a romance. No, it's a hidden-camera show. No, it's just a dream. No, it's a ghost story. No, it's a fun ad by Wolk BKK for Calbee snack-food brand BunBun.

The video above is an ad for BunBun, a pea-based snack food from Calbee, by Thailand agency Wolf BKK.

But it takes a while to reveal itself as that, and has some fun playing with tropes before it does so. It's not just clever for clever's sake either; the ad's form aligns with the brand's message that the snack "ain't what it seems". 

To that point, Ad Nut also appreciates that the ad directly addresses what is apparently an issue for the brand. A character in the ad proclaims, "It's not tasty, don't buy it", but is then proved wrong as a disembodied hand stuffs the snack into his mouth and he finds it delicious.

Clever, fun, fearless. Ad Nut likes.

And yes, Ad Nut just raved about another campaign from Wolk BKK last week (see "These two are close, but not loaning-money close"). What can Ad Nut say? Ad Nut's not going to ignore something good just because the agency happened to also have something good a week ago. And other agencies are welcome to send in a string of standout creative work too. 

CREDITS

Agency : Wolf BKK, Thailand
Chief Creative Officer : Torsak Chuenprapar
Creative Director : Nopharit Dusadeedumkoeng
Creative Group Head : Woottipong Lamangthong
Senior Copywriter : Phachara Saothayanan 
Art Director : Kanyaporn Longprasert
Agency’s Producer : Chanapat Srabua
Managing Director : Phannika Vongsayan
Business Director : Chonlatid Saenghiran
Communications Director : Thosaporn Kaewnurachadasorn
Communications Manager: Benchawan Ngamjiradawong
Production Company : Salmon House
Director : Thanachart Siripatrachai, Vichai Matakul

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Campaign Asia-Pacific

