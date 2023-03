Trans masc fashion label Both& Apparel marks Trans Day of Visibility on Friday 31 March with an out-of-home campaign in New York, London and Paris.

The shoot features three trans masc men and models, Tai Hattingh, Arthur Macnair and Ethan Denadai.

It pays homage to Calvin Klein’s ‘90s ads featuring Kate Moss and Mark Wahlberg, shot by Herb Ritts.

The campaign was shot by London-based non-binary photographer Lydia Garnett, who worked alongside trans icon Daniel Sea as executive creative director.