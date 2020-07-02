lgbtq

PridePass: An aggregator for LGBTQ-friendly jobs in Singapore
Jul 2, 2020
Ad Nut

PridePass: An aggregator for LGBTQ-friendly jobs in Singapore

ManpowerGroup Singapore, with VMLY&R, launches a site where inclusive organisations can connect with talent.

Stop spreading homophobic slurs already, challenges ANZ
Feb 20, 2020
Ad Nut

Stop spreading homophobic slurs already, challenges ANZ

ANZ loves to celebrate love for its annual sponsorship of the Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras, but this year, along with TBWA Melbourne, it wants to challenge hate.

Nivea responds to 'homophobic' allegations after FCB resigns business
Jun 28, 2019
Oliver McAteer

Nivea responds to 'homophobic' allegations after FCB resigns business

'No form of discrimination, direct and indirect, is or will be tolerated.'

Can better stock pictures eliminate stereotypes?
May 21, 2019
Olivia Parker

Can better stock pictures eliminate stereotypes?

Stock picture houses and media companies are making more efforts to use photos that represent a broader spectrum of people, particularly women, than they have in the past. But while this could have big implications for advertising, there may still be a lot of work to do.

Kill the binary
Oct 19, 2018
Rachel Lowenstein

Kill the binary

Given how visible genderfluid and queer people are becoming in culture, I’m struck at our industry’s lack of movement in how we communicate with a society that cares less and less about gender in how they act, look, dress, or talk.

Pride campaign: Everyone's connected to someone LGBTQ
Jun 11, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Pride campaign: Everyone's connected to someone LGBTQ

Wunderman's 10th-anniversary campaign for the longest-running LGBTQ event in China highlights a rainbow-coloured Chinese number 10 (十) hidden in Chinese surnames.

