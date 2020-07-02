lgbtq
PridePass: An aggregator for LGBTQ-friendly jobs in Singapore
ManpowerGroup Singapore, with VMLY&R, launches a site where inclusive organisations can connect with talent.
Stop spreading homophobic slurs already, challenges ANZ
ANZ loves to celebrate love for its annual sponsorship of the Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras, but this year, along with TBWA Melbourne, it wants to challenge hate.
Nivea responds to 'homophobic' allegations after FCB resigns business
'No form of discrimination, direct and indirect, is or will be tolerated.'
Can better stock pictures eliminate stereotypes?
Stock picture houses and media companies are making more efforts to use photos that represent a broader spectrum of people, particularly women, than they have in the past. But while this could have big implications for advertising, there may still be a lot of work to do.
Kill the binary
Given how visible genderfluid and queer people are becoming in culture, I’m struck at our industry’s lack of movement in how we communicate with a society that cares less and less about gender in how they act, look, dress, or talk.
Pride campaign: Everyone's connected to someone LGBTQ
Wunderman's 10th-anniversary campaign for the longest-running LGBTQ event in China highlights a rainbow-coloured Chinese number 10 (十) hidden in Chinese surnames.
