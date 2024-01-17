News The Work Advertising PR
Marianne Calnan
1 day ago

Jeremy Allen White Calvin Klein ad sparks complaints over objectification

The latest complaints come as a similar ad by the brand featuring FKA twigs was banned for objectifying women.

Jeremy Allen White Calvin Klein ad sparks complaints over objectification

A Calvin Klein ad featuring Jeremy Allen White has prompted complaints to the Advertising Standards Authority arguing it sexually objectifies the actor.

The ASA confirmed to Campaign it is reviewing three complaints but that it is not investigating the TV and magazine ad.

The ad, made in-house, is part of Calvin Klein’s spring campaign for its underwear range.

It has been reported the ad has generated $12.7 million (£10 million) in media impact value in around 48 hours.

The complaints follow another Calvin Klein ad featuring singer-songwriter FKA twigs being banned by the ASA—after receiving two complaints—for objectifying women and appearing on an untargeted medium. The ruling also described her as a “stereotypical sexual object."

The poster ad used an image of FKA twigs draped in a Calvin Klein denim shirt in such a way that parts of her breast and bottom were exposed. However, two similar ads featuring Kendall Jenner, which were part of the same campaign, escaped censure.

FKA twigs criticised the ASA’s decision and accused it of "double standards". She said she did “not see the ‘stereotypical sexual object’ that they have labelled me. In light of reviewing other campaigns, past and current of this nature, I can’t help but feel there are some double standards here.”

In response to her comments, an ASA spokesperson said it stood by its ruling and reiterated that the ad “broke the rules by irresponsibly objectifying a woman and being targeted inappropriately.”

The poster ad was part of a wider Calvin Klein campaign, shot by Mert Alaş and Marcus Piggott, which featured actors Michael B Jordan and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and singer Jennie Kim.

 

Source:
Campaign UK

