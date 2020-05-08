calvin klein
VMLY&R China wins pitches for Adidas and Calvin Klein
The remit for Adidas includes its Sport Performance business, which makes up 70% of its sales.
Photos: Zalora launches ‘interactive playground’ for brands
A merging of online and offline in a wild neon-lit activation.
Calvin Klein's Asia Pacific chief brand officer to leave amid restructure
Elizabeth Edmiston is stepping down after six and a half years at the US apparel brand.
Calvin Klein embraces diversity with first-ever Women’s Day campaign for Asia
Challenging gender norms in the Asian cultural system will not be easy. Calvin Klein’s latest regional campaign is a brave shot.
CK global fall campaign has a few nods to Asia
Newly launched campaign features some Asian faces. Will it make a difference for the brand in the region?
Lane Crawford employs 3D scanning for spring/summer campaign
HONG KONG - Hong Kong-based high-fashion boutique Lane Crawford has brought high-tech imaging processes to bear in a campaign for its Spring/Summer 2013 collection.
