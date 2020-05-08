calvin klein

VMLY&R China wins pitches for Adidas and Calvin Klein
May 8, 2020
Carol Huang

The remit for Adidas includes its Sport Performance business, which makes up 70% of its sales.

Photos: Zalora launches ‘interactive playground’ for brands
Sep 12, 2019
Staff Reporters

A merging of online and offline in a wild neon-lit activation.

Calvin Klein's Asia Pacific chief brand officer to leave amid restructure
Mar 11, 2019
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Elizabeth Edmiston is stepping down after six and a half years at the US apparel brand.

Calvin Klein embraces diversity with first-ever Women’s Day campaign for Asia
Mar 7, 2019
Yiling Pan

Challenging gender norms in the Asian cultural system will not be easy. Calvin Klein’s latest regional campaign is a brave shot.

CK global fall campaign has a few nods to Asia
Jul 8, 2016
Sam Scrouther

Newly launched campaign features some Asian faces. Will it make a difference for the brand in the region?

Lane Crawford employs 3D scanning for spring/summer campaign
Mar 22, 2013
Benjamin Li

HONG KONG - Hong Kong-based high-fashion boutique Lane Crawford has brought high-tech imaging processes to bear in a campaign for its Spring/Summer 2013 collection.

