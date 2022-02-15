Taiwan Life Insurance brings monsters to life to teach kids about inclusion

You don't see many life insurance ads focused on children, but Taiwan Life Insurance has taken its message of not leaving anyone behind to young people in a new campaign from McCann Taiwan.
The 'We are all your bro' campaign features an endearing story about a monster named Giant who visits Taipei to see his friend Ah Long. But on entering the city Giant is judged to be a threat by appearance and forced to hide until Ah Long finds him and recognises why he is acting in destructive ways.
In a release, McCann says the two monsters symbolized friendlessness and fulfilling dreams.
“Ah long is the oldest IP in Taiwan and is loved by many," said Alan Wu, group creative director of McCann Taiwan. "We want to add a character that represents young people in Taiwan. Taiwan has the second-highest level of stress in the world, with our youth growing up in constant fear. For that reason, we give Giant a hard, thick skin that can protect himself from others.”
Finding parallels in having a thick skin while still pursuing dreams, the film inserted free advertising for Taiwanese startups by hiding their names in different scenes, thereby motivating more young entrepreneurs in Taiwan to continue persevering.
The campaign, aimed at young people in Taiwan who feel like they don't fit in, is the culmination of three years of work involving 100 people in animation studios. The story comes to life through the above film, which has had more than 2 million views since its CNY release on January 28, but also through a children's book, Line stickers and mural advertising.
Children were encouraged to use their imagination and draw their ideal monster. Their finished drawings were then given to graffiti artists who brought them to life in various locations around Taiwan.
The film does not have English subtitlles but Ah Long's dialogue can be translated as:
我明白
I understand
你有不被理解的衝勁
You have power that is being underestimated
無懼一切的目標
A fearless goal
還有顛覆世界的熱血
And a will to change
有時也只能為自己打氣
Sometimes you only have yourself
在你迎戰世界的同時
If you ever need someone to stand by your side
需要能懂你的伙伴
When you are fighting against the world
台灣人壽
Taiwan Life Insurance
龍是你兄弟
We are all your bro
|Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.