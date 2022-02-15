Taiwan Life Insurance brings monsters to life to teach kids about inclusion

You don't see many life insurance ads focused on children, but Taiwan Life Insurance has taken its message of not leaving anyone behind to young people in a new campaign from McCann Taiwan.

The 'We are all your bro' campaign features an endearing story about a monster named Giant who visits Taipei to see his friend Ah Long. But on entering the city Giant is judged to be a threat by appearance and forced to hide until Ah Long finds him and recognises why he is acting in destructive ways.

In a release, McCann says the two monsters symbolized friendlessness and fulfilling dreams.

“Ah long is the oldest IP in Taiwan and is loved by many," said Alan Wu, group creative director of McCann Taiwan. "We want to add a character that represents young people in Taiwan. Taiwan has the second-highest level of stress in the world, with our youth growing up in constant fear. For that reason, we give Giant a hard, thick skin that can protect himself from others.”



Finding parallels in having a thick skin while still pursuing dreams, the film inserted free advertising for Taiwanese startups by hiding their names in different scenes, thereby motivating more young entrepreneurs in Taiwan to continue persevering.

The campaign, aimed at young people in Taiwan who feel like they don't fit in, is the culmination of three years of work involving 100 people in animation studios. The story comes to life through the above film, which has had more than 2 million views since its CNY release on January 28, but also through a children's book, Line stickers and mural advertising.

Children were encouraged to use their imagination and draw their ideal monster. Their finished drawings were then given to graffiti artists who brought them to life in various locations around Taiwan.

The film does not have English subtitlles but Ah Long's dialogue can be translated as:

我明白

I understand

你有不被理解的衝勁

You have power that is being underestimated

無懼一切的目標

A fearless goal

還有顛覆世界的熱血

And a will to change

有時也只能為自己打氣

Sometimes you only have yourself

在你迎戰世界的同時

If you ever need someone to stand by your side

需要能懂你的伙伴

When you are fighting against the world

台灣人壽

Taiwan Life Insurance

龍是你兄弟

We are all your bro