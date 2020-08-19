inclusion

AT&T passes the microphone to US employees for BLM campaign
3 days ago
Laura Entis

The telecom giant's social media director felt it was important to hear from Black workers, not executives.

Jason Rosario named chief DEI officer at BBDO
Aug 19, 2020
Elaine Underwood

The social impact specialist will shape the Omnicom firm’s principles, employee training and recruitment, as well as contributing to its creative product.

Time to stop covering up our diversity
Jul 15, 2020
Jerry Daykin

We're at an important moment in the diversity conversation and understanding 'covering up' is part of unpacking that.

Black advertising employees report 'unsafe' work environments, survey reveals
Jul 15, 2020
Brittaney Kiefer

Research asked UK and US professionals how industry was responding to Black Lives Matter.

Publicis reveals diversity data and outlines 7 actions to improve equality
Jul 2, 2020
Oliver McAteer

An internal memo was sent to staff today.

Stop confusing BLM and D&I. They are not the same thing
Jun 22, 2020
Amina Folarin

Businesses are missing their opportunity to change.

