Valuable 500 film spotlights disability inclusion with synchronised swimming

Adam & Eve/DDB has created a film to promote an "accountability summit for disability inclusion" called SYNC25.

SYNC25 has been organised by the Valuable 500, a global organisation made up of more than 500 partners and companies working together to end disability exclusion.

The summit, which will take place on 3 December 2025 in Tokyo, will encourage chief executives of 528 businesses to work together to put an end to disability exclusion.

The 90-second film takes inspiration from a murmuration, a natural phenomenon in which a large group of birds, notably starlings, move and change direction together.

A group of swimmers, with and without disability, are shown collaborating to form a synchronised display in the water.

It illustrates the power of "synchronised collective action" and how problems can be solved when people come together.

It was directed by Dan DiFelice through Biscuit Filmworks and was created by Darren Beresford and Richard Gayton.

Katy Talikowska, chief executive of the Valuable 500, said: “With our partners and companies, we build accountability by working together and removing systemic barriers to end disability exclusion.

“The launch of this manifesto video also announces the name of the Valuable 500 Accountability Summit. SYNC25 will be a landmark event and a moment for our partners and companies to own their commitments, highlight successes, learn from setbacks and set ambitions for the future.”

Talikowska said the film brings together disabled people with diverse identities to emphasise the power of synchronicity.

Gayton and Beresford, creative directors at Adam & Eve/DDB, said: “Given that unemployment among people with disabilities is as high as 80% in some countries, the need for an organisation like Valuable 500 and an event like SYNC25 has never been greater.

“We are proud to have been able to contribute in a small way to the incredible momentum already established by the Valuable 500 to end disability exclusion.”

The film was also created with audio description as well as international sign language and captions to make it accessible.

The campaign is running across the Valuable 500 social channels and supports the recent publication of its white paper on disability representation in media, marketing and product design in partnership with Yale University and research company Open Inclusion.

Talikowska said: “Our recent white paper on inclusive disability representation calls on companies to join us in developing a shared, global standard and set of practices that can be applied across various industries.

“This is vital to our ongoing work to drive positive change in disability inclusion across three synchronised collective actions in leadership, reporting, and representation. Unstoppable transformation cannot happen alone.”