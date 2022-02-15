friends
Talent platforms &Friends and Cavalry Freelancing to merge
The combined entity will be renamed &Friends, and will become a global content and production entity.
Taiwan Life Insurance brings monsters to life to teach kids about inclusion
McCann Taiwan tells the story of a misunderstood monster and his friend through a new film, children's book, Line stickers and outdoor murals.
WeChat coyly takes wraps off news-feed ads
BEIJING - Taking a belated cue from Facebook, WeChat announced on 21 Janaury that it is taking the wraps off long-rumoured advertisements inside 'Moments', the app's equivalent of Facebook's News Feed.
Carlsberg Malaysia creates the longest stadium wave on Facebook for World Cup 2010
Carlsberg Malaysia is sharing the World Cup fun with the ‘longest stadium wave’ on Facebook.
Facebook prohibits Twitter app from finding friends
GLOBAL – Facebook is reported to have blocked a Twitter application that allows people to find their friends with through Twitter on Facebook.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins