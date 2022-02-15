friends

Talent platforms &Friends and Cavalry Freelancing to merge
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Talent platforms &Friends and Cavalry Freelancing to merge

The combined entity will be renamed &Friends, and will become a global content and production entity.

Taiwan Life Insurance brings monsters to life to teach kids about inclusion
Feb 15, 2022
Ad Nut

Taiwan Life Insurance brings monsters to life to teach kids about inclusion

McCann Taiwan tells the story of a misunderstood monster and his friend through a new film, children's book, Line stickers and outdoor murals.

WeChat coyly takes wraps off news-feed ads
Jan 22, 2015
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

WeChat coyly takes wraps off news-feed ads

BEIJING - Taking a belated cue from Facebook, WeChat announced on 21 Janaury that it is taking the wraps off long-rumoured advertisements inside 'Moments', the app's equivalent of Facebook's News Feed.

Carlsberg Malaysia creates the longest stadium wave on Facebook for World Cup 2010
Jul 2, 2010
Jane Leung

Carlsberg Malaysia creates the longest stadium wave on Facebook for World Cup 2010

Carlsberg Malaysia is sharing the World Cup fun with the ‘longest stadium wave’ on Facebook.

Facebook prohibits Twitter app from finding friends
Jun 25, 2010
Jane Leung

Facebook prohibits Twitter app from finding friends

GLOBAL – Facebook is reported to have blocked a Twitter application that allows people to find their friends with through Twitter on Facebook.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

1 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

OMD hires Charlotte Lee from Mindshare as new APAC CEO

2 OMD hires Charlotte Lee from Mindshare as new APAC CEO

Boston Consulting Group picks Edelman's Russell Dubner as first global CCO

3 Boston Consulting Group picks Edelman's Russell Dubner as first global CCO

WPP to merge MediaCom and Essence in radical GroupM restructure

4 WPP to merge MediaCom and Essence in radical GroupM restructure

Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

5 Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

UK ad watchdog bans Land Rover cliff-hanger ads

6 UK ad watchdog bans Land Rover cliff-hanger ads

Purpose, promise, and prevalence: Increasing brand awareness and authenticity

7 Purpose, promise, and prevalence: Increasing brand awareness and authenticity

Kyoko Matsushita named CEO of WPP Japan

8 Kyoko Matsushita named CEO of WPP Japan

As pandemic gains dry up, frugal times ahead for Amazon

9 As pandemic gains dry up, frugal times ahead for Amazon

Ready, set, test: Make the most of your ad on TikTok

10 Ready, set, test: Make the most of your ad on TikTok