Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
15 hours ago

Singapore cleanliness video is litter-ally delightful

A public-hygiene campaign from Wunderman Thompson will have you doing new dance moves like the trashcan twirl and the rubbish reach.

Ad Nut is not sure why famously clean Singapore needs a campaign urging people to properly dispose of their litter, but is nonetheless glad that this shiny, happy new film from Wunderman Thompson and the Public Hygiene Council exists.

Dubbed 'Together, we’re better without litter' (who could argue?), it's corny and silly and it brought a smile to Ad Nut's curmudgeonly old mug. The agency reports that it purposely took a step away from the "stern and shaming angle" of past campaigns, because following a "doom and gloom" year, everyone could use an upbeat dance number.

Agreed. In fact, Ad Nut fully expects everyone in Singapore to follow the moves shown here whenever they throw away trash from now on. 

CREDITS

Wunderman Thompson Singapore
Neha Tejuja, Senior Strategy Director
Gerald Chue, Creative Director
Tulika Shanker, Associate Creative Director
Nicholas Chia, Associate Creative Director
Kimie Ong, Executive Producer
Fred Eng, Business Director
Hazel Lim, Senior Account Manager
Ser Wei Kam, Account Executive

Production house: The Momentum
Director: Kenny Ong
DOP: Kelvin Chew
Producer: Hazel Ngiam
Post House: TheMomentum Pte Ltd
Editor: Sheena Aw
Colourist: Eugene Seah
Animation House / Animators: Jeow Jiayin and Sheena Aw

Audio production
Music Composition: Two AM Music Global
Sound Design & Final Mix: Two AM Music Global
Music Director: Oliver Stutz
Composer: Adriane Palikat
Sound Designer: Amier Nelson & Shir Li Lau
Audio Producer: Darna Aminuddin

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

