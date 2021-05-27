Singapore cleanliness video is litter-ally delightful

Ad Nut is not sure why famously clean Singapore needs a campaign urging people to properly dispose of their litter, but is nonetheless glad that this shiny, happy new film from Wunderman Thompson and the Public Hygiene Council exists.

Dubbed 'Together, we’re better without litter' (who could argue?), it's corny and silly and it brought a smile to Ad Nut's curmudgeonly old mug. The agency reports that it purposely took a step away from the "stern and shaming angle" of past campaigns, because following a "doom and gloom" year, everyone could use an upbeat dance number.

Agreed. In fact, Ad Nut fully expects everyone in Singapore to follow the moves shown here whenever they throw away trash from now on.

CREDITS

Wunderman Thompson Singapore

Neha Tejuja, Senior Strategy Director

Gerald Chue, Creative Director

Tulika Shanker, Associate Creative Director

Nicholas Chia, Associate Creative Director

Kimie Ong, Executive Producer

Fred Eng, Business Director

Hazel Lim, Senior Account Manager

Ser Wei Kam, Account Executive

Production house: The Momentum

Director: Kenny Ong

DOP: Kelvin Chew

Producer: Hazel Ngiam

Post House: TheMomentum Pte Ltd

Editor: Sheena Aw

Colourist: Eugene Seah

Animation House / Animators: Jeow Jiayin and Sheena Aw



Audio production

Music Composition: Two AM Music Global

Sound Design & Final Mix: Two AM Music Global

Music Director: Oliver Stutz

Composer: Adriane Palikat

Sound Designer: Amier Nelson & Shir Li Lau

Audio Producer: Darna Aminuddin