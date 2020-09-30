Porsche and Coke let fans hear the roar of engines despite race postponement

If not for Covid, race fans would be watching drivers drifting on the track in the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia. Unfortunately, the series, like so many events has been postponed.

Nonetheless, Coca-Cola and Porsche have released co-branded cans and two two videos that focus on the sound of racing engines.

The campaign, called 'Upliftment, doubled' was produced by Saatchi & Saatchi Shanghai. Coca-Cola and Porsche will be selling limited-edition co-branded products on e-commerce platforms and placing the video on social media.

The co-branded cans will be available for sale in thousands of stores. In addition, 3000 premium packs that include a model Porsche GT-3 in the Coca-Cola livery, will be available on Tmall.