Merry Xmess: Watch this brilliantly disgusting holiday paper towel ad

This fantastic Christmas ad out of the UK—by AMV BBDO for Plenty paper towels—is like an antidote to the annual overdose of overly sentimental commercials that all try to mine the same vein of holiday emotion.

Hat tip to Rob Campbell, strategy director at Colenso BBDO, for bringing it to Ad Nut's attention:

You can keep your John Lewis tear-jerker Christmas ads ... Plenty Kitchen Roll win by a landslide. It’s absolutely wonderful. Hilarious, sloppy and so, so true. I’m calling it now, best Christmas ad of 2020. So there. https://t.co/efwYu7RuBe — Rob Campbell (@Robertc1970) November 15, 2020

Ad Nut couldn't agree more. By doing the opposite of what everyone else is doing, this ends up striking a far stronger emotional chord. Plus, while you won't remember most of the holiday ads you see in a given year, you might think of this one every time you're buying paper towels for the foreseeable future. Which is kind of the point, innit it?