Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
16 hours ago

Merry Xmess: Watch this brilliantly disgusting holiday paper towel ad

You don't really want to to know what's on this gentleman's hand, but you do want to watch this gloriously gross commercial, which gets closer to the heart of what holiday gatherings mean than most feel-good seasonal ads.

This fantastic Christmas ad out of the UK—by AMV BBDO for Plenty paper towels—is like an antidote to the annual overdose of overly sentimental commercials that all try to mine the same vein of holiday emotion.

Hat tip to Rob Campbell, strategy director at Colenso BBDO, for bringing it to Ad Nut's attention:

Ad Nut couldn't agree more. By doing the opposite of what everyone else is doing, this ends up striking a far stronger emotional chord. Plus, while you won't remember most of the holiday ads you see in a given year, you might think of this one every time you're buying paper towels for the foreseeable future. Which is kind of the point, innit it?

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific
Topics

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

1 Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

Amex consolidates creative with Dentsu, cutting creative ties with Ogilvy

2 Amex consolidates creative with Dentsu, cutting creative ties with Ogilvy

Dolce & Gabbana ignites controversy in China once again

3 Dolce & Gabbana ignites controversy in China once again

Sir Martin Sorrell interview: 'S4 Capital's real competition is Accenture'

4 Sir Martin Sorrell interview: 'S4 Capital's real competition is Accenture'

Nissan’s marketing head on consumer targeting and revising the agency model

5 Nissan’s marketing head on consumer targeting and revising the agency model

WPP merges AKQA and Grey to form AKQA Group

6 WPP merges AKQA and Grey to form AKQA Group

BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson skills up agency during a pandemic

7 BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson skills up agency during a pandemic

Media Path acquires ex-Accenture media management upstart Maximise

8 Media Path acquires ex-Accenture media management upstart Maximise

TikTok granted 15-day extension for US deal

9 TikTok granted 15-day extension in US

Dentsu reports 14.2% revenue decline, profits down nearly 25%

10 Dentsu reports 14.2% revenue decline, profits down nearly 25%

Related Articles

Can these synchronised-swimming Santas save Christmas?
Advertising
Nov 9, 2020
Ad Nut

Can these synchronised-swimming Santas save Christmas?

Santa gets behind the wheel in Coca-Cola’s Christmas ad directed by Taika Waititi
Advertising
Nov 10, 2020
Emmet McGonagle

Santa gets behind the wheel in Coca-Cola’s ...

Pernod Ricard plans for a very socially distanced Christmas
Marketing
Aug 26, 2020
Fayola Douglas

Pernod Ricard plans for a very socially distanced ...

'Swerve socially-distant Santa, focus on joy' — PR pros on Christmas 2020
Advertising
Aug 20, 2020
John Harrington

'Swerve socially-distant Santa, focus on joy' — PR ...

Just Published

BBC.com gets AI-powered synthetic voice to ‘read’ articles
Media
4 hours ago
Campaign India Team

BBC.com gets AI-powered synthetic voice to ‘read’ ...

Partners with Microsoft to create the new voice and AI software

TikTok links up with Horizon Media in first US agency partnership
Media
4 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

TikTok links up with Horizon Media in first US ...

The arrangement is a nod to the platform’s growing importance to US brands.

WPP to fold Geometry into VMLY&R: Leaders give first glimpse into new commerce company
Digital
15 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

WPP to fold Geometry into VMLY&R: Leaders give ...

In an interview with Campaign, the global CEOs of Geometry and VMLY&R explain the thinking behind the new venture, which forms part of Mark Read's broader plan to make commerce a "powerhouse capability" within WPP.

OMG sends sports unit Fuse onto the pitch in APAC
Digital
15 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

OMG sends sports unit Fuse onto the pitch in APAC

Fuse's former strategy director, Jonathan Drakes, will helm the sports and entertainment practice in the region, with Tuborg signed up as first client.