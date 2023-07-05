The Work Advertising
LeBron James hypes up 'taco Tuesday' for Taco Bell

Taco Bell has rolled out a global campaign 'taco Tuesday' featuring basketball player LeBron James, to spotlight its Tuesday offers.

The film showcases James advocating for 'taco Tuesday' spreading the word about Taco Bell's offers so that everyone can celebrate the best day of the week for food.

The campaign also consists of India brand ambassador Hardik Pandya.

Sean Tresvant, chief global brand and strategy officer, Taco Bell, said, “We're thrilled to help introduce the cultural phenomenon of Taco Tuesday, giving fans around the world the opportunity to come together and celebrate the best day of the week in their unique way. LeBron James has been a passionate ‘taco Tuesday’ fan, and we couldn’t be more grateful to have his support in rallying even more taco lovers around the globe. The offer will be available across all Taco Bell restaurants and on delivery through the app and aggregators."

Gaurav Burman, director, Burman Hospitality, Taco Bell, said, “Taco Bell India is delighted to bring the ‘Taco Tuesday,’ celebrations to India. Taco Bell India has been offering our customers the most innovative and delicious quick-service food in India and we are proud to be partnering with Taco Bell’s brand ambassadors LeBron James and Hardik Pandya to make Taco Tuesday our customer favourite day of the year. We’re elated to invite Taco Bell fans in India to join us in celebrating a mini holiday in its own right: Taco Tuesday. Favourite day of the week now includes much more fanfare as more than 20 countries and markets around the globe invite Taco Tuesday celebrations with Taco Bell to become an experience of their own - whether that’s enjoying in-restaurant or ordering in, at home.”

