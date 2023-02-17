lebron james
Lifewtr goes behind-the-scenes with LeBron James
The campaign from the PepsiCo-owned brand encourages people to do more of what fulfills them.
Dribble and shoot for the stars with new Nike China LeBron James ad
The new campaign aims to empower Chinese fans to the sports pitch and beyond.
CPG giants won't survive without data, says outgoing Mondelez media boss
In an exit interview with Campaign, Bonin Bough—who is leaving to helm a CNBC series with Lebron James—talks about the biggest challenges facing packaged goods marketers.
Bonin Bough departs Mondelez
The well-known marketer has launched an initiative with CNBC and LeBron James.
Nike pulls off casting coup on 'Just Do It' anniversary
GLOBAL - Nike has pulled of a coup with its latest campaign featuring LeBron James, Serena Williams, Gerard Pique, Andre Ward and the voice of actor Bradley Cooper.
Dunkin’ Brands launches 'Be With the King, Lebron James' promotion in China
SHANGHAI - Chinese consumers are invited to take a photo with life-sized LeBron James standees at Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins shops across China, then post their pictures to a digital mosaic in return for a special gift.
