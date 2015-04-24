Search
taco bell
11 hours ago
Media.Monks snaps up Taco Bell’s new ‘culture AOR’
Los Angeles-based Cashmere joins Martin Sorrell’s digital agency group.
Apr 24, 2015
Taco Bell responds after Japan content gets lost in translation
TOKYO - After a high profile re-entry to Japan, Taco Bell, a subsidiary of Yum Brands, has been prompted to suspend and review its website as a result of criticism on social media over roughly translated Japanese.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins