Media.Monks snaps up Taco Bell’s new ‘culture AOR’
11 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Los Angeles-based Cashmere joins Martin Sorrell’s digital agency group.

Taco Bell responds after Japan content gets lost in translation
Apr 24, 2015
David Blecken

TOKYO - After a high profile re-entry to Japan, Taco Bell, a subsidiary of Yum Brands, has been prompted to suspend and review its website as a result of criticism on social media over roughly translated Japanese.

