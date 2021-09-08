Advertising News
Alison Weissbrot
13 hours ago

Media.Monks snaps up Taco Bell’s new ‘culture AOR’

Los Angeles-based Cashmere joins Martin Sorrell’s digital agency group.

Media.Monks snaps up Taco Bell’s new ‘culture AOR’

Remember when Taco Bell last month, in an industry first, hired an indie agency called Cashmere as its “culture agency of record”?

Now the Los Angeles-based agency is merging with Media.Monks (still known on the public market as S4 Capital), the newly rebranded digital agency group helmed by Martin Sorrell. 

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Cashmere was founded in 2003 by Ted Chung and Seung Chung. The full-service agency bills itself as a “lifestyle marketing collective” that helps brands integrate with music, art, lifestyle, sports and fashion. The company has 150 employees and works with clients including Google, Facebook, BMW, Adidas, Netflix, WarnerMedia, Disney, Amazon and Apple.

“Cashmere is excited to bring an international vision of culture, fluidity, and brand loyalty to our clients and a broader set of new colleagues,” said Cashmere chairman and cofounder Ted Chung in a statement. “From the first interactions with everyone at Media.Monks, we were impressed with their responsiveness, ambition and disruptive approach, which aligns with our philosophy of evolving the status quo.”

Taco Bell hired Cashmere, which has expertise in driving cultural conversations on social media, to help it connect with younger audiences. Keeping its creative relationship with Deutsch LA in place, the new AOR demonstrated clients are looking for specialist agencies that are fluent in online culture outside the traditional creative agency scope.

“We are thrilled to bring our blend of creativity and cultural insight to the team at Media.Monks,” said Cashmere president and chief creative officer Ryan Ford in a statement. “Our unique ability to positively impact culture and more importantly, passion to push the culture forward, merges seamlessly with Media.Monks’ tremendous track record of producing innovative high-quality work. Together, we will continue to produce undeniably dope campaigns on behalf of our clients and colleagues...with even more global impact.”

Cashmere is the latest agency to merge with Media.Monks, which has been expanding its global footprint aggressively since its inception in 2018. The company started out with MediaMonks and MightyHive as its banner brands for content and data and tech, respectively, and in August merged the two under a single brand name and “unitary structure.” Media.Monks now employs more than 6,000 people across 31 countries.

“Cashmere’s creative chops and their ability to tap into contemporary culture for their clients are qualities we have long admired, which is why it’s so exciting to welcome them to the family,” said Wesley ter Haar, Media.Monks cofounder and S4 Capital executive director, in a statement.

Media.Monks and Cashmere were unavailable for interviews.

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Accused of harassment, Gigil co-founder files libel complaint

1 Accused of harassment, Gigil co-founder files libel complaint

Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

2 Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

3 Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

Wunderman Thompson's APAC CEO Annette Male lands Facebook role

4 Wunderman Thompson's APAC CEO Annette Male lands Facebook role

Letter from the editors

5 Letter from the editors

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

6 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

7 Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

Close-knit New Zealand favours brands that are part of the social fabric

8 Close-knit New Zealand favours brands that are part of the social fabric

Wunderman Thompson merges APAC and EMEA leadership under Ewen Sturgeon

9 Wunderman Thompson merges APAC and EMEA leadership under Ewen Sturgeon

NBCUniversal to shake up measurement provider roster

10 NBCUniversal to shake up measurement provider roster

Related Articles

Why former WPP executive Scott Spirit is reuniting with Martin Sorrell
Advertising
Jun 13, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

Why former WPP executive Scott Spirit is reuniting ...

Sorrell's MediaMonks announces merger with India's White Balance
Advertising
Nov 20, 2019
Campaign India Team

Sorrell's MediaMonks announces merger with India's ...

S4 Capital paid Sir Martin Sorrell $180,000 in 2018
Marketing
Apr 30, 2019
Claire Beale

S4 Capital paid Sir Martin Sorrell $180,000 in 2018

MediaMonks expands with $150m acquisition of US digital agency Firewood
Digital
Oct 9, 2019
Daniel Farey-Jones

MediaMonks expands with $150m acquisition of US ...

Just Published

Best Places to Work Asia 2021: Winners revealed
PR
38 minutes ago
Surekha Ragavan

Best Places to Work Asia 2021: Winners revealed

See which agencies and teams made the cut in APAC’s inaugural edition of this esteemed awards.

PepsiCo launches data practice to help food and beverage retailers grow
Marketing
4 hours ago
Mariah Cooper

PepsiCo launches data practice to help food and ...

Pepviz uses advanced analytics, data science and more to reach shoppers in a personalized way.

$3.3 billion Unilever media pitch wraps, WPP retains largest remit
Media
4 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

$3.3 billion Unilever media pitch wraps, WPP ...

The incumbent retained the account in major markets.

Haresh Nayak is the eighth big-name exit at Dentsu India
News
12 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Haresh Nayak is the eighth big-name exit at Dentsu ...

Nayak was president of Posterscope in APAC and MD for the Indian operations