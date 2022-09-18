Advertising PR The Work
John Newton
19 hours ago

Jeff Bridges leads AstraZeneca's 'Up the Antibodies' push

Bridges opens up about his COVID and cancer experiences, alongside Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani.

Unfairly if unsurprisingly, the immunocompromised community has found itself reduced to an asterisk during the pandemic. It’s an experience that actor Emily Gordon described at the launch of AstraZeneca’s Up the Antibodies campaign on Wednesday afternoon.

Gordon, who lives with adult-onset Still’s disease, noted the challenges that have come with managing a chronic condition in the era of COVID. She said that as health authorities recommended vaccines for most of the population, there would often be multiple preconditions for immunocompromised individuals. But what the asterisks indicated — that a vaccine might only be recommended in certain situations, for instance — was often mysterious and underexplained.

Up the Antibodies, then, is designed to providing resources and updated recommendations for individuals with the immunocompromised asterisk. AstraZeneca markets a long-acting monoclonal antibody.

The campaign’s star power isn’t limited to Gordon. Her husband, actor and producer Kumail Nanjiani, is on board, as is screen legend Jeff Bridges.

Bridges, a cancer survivor, had a fierce battle with COVID and decided to join AstraZeneca’s efforts to reach immunocompromised people via a short film and a behind-the-scenes video discussing his health scare. The film, created in concert with director Scott Cooper and music legend T Bone Burnett, who worked with Bridges on Crazy Heart, presents the actor walking through a Rocky Mountain setting and reflecting on his desire to once again live life to the fullest.

AstraZeneca head of U.S. corporate affairs, respiratory and immunology, vaccines and immune therapies Blake McEvoy said the campaign is long overdue.

“We’re two and a half years into COVID,” he explained. “We knew that we needed something really bold and really disruptive to shake up COVID fatigue, quite frankly, and we needed a campaign that would resonate with everyone because the immunocompromised community is very diverse.”

McEvoy believes Bridges is the ideal messenger.

“Jeff’s story is so powerful, and we needed someone who both would feel comfortable doing something like this on a broad level and who would be recognizable on a national level,” McEvoy said. “But most importantly, the story had to move heart and minds of the community and represent a very broad base of individuals, even if they don’t have his specific immunocompromised condition.”

In addition to a broad cross-channel rollout, the AstraZeneca and Edelman team will expand the campaign to include The New York Times and WebMD, trusted sources among an audience that is typically very savvy about health matters. A doctor discussion guide for immunocompromised patients has been created and a Spanish-language website will go live later this year.

“I hope that people take away that they have a sense of belonging and that they have a community here that has their back and will support them,” McEvoy said. “We recognize that for people who have missed out on so much that it’s not just the big things, but also the very little things and simple things. It’s possible to have more of those little things. That can mean everything to them.”

Source:
MM&M

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Dentsu to drop international CEO role in restructure as Wendy Clark heads for exit

1 Dentsu to drop international CEO role in restructure as Wendy Clark heads for exit

Trying to craft the right creatives for TikTok? The answer lies in testing

2 Trying to craft the right creatives for TikTok? The answer lies in testing

Adland speaks out on quiet quitting

3 Adland speaks out on quiet quitting

Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2022: Winners revealed

4 Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2022: Winners revealed

‘I will miss this team greatly’: Wendy Clark’s exit confirmed as Dentsu moves to one global operation

5 ‘I will miss this team greatly’: Wendy Clark’s exit confirmed

Follow me on TikTok: How SMBs can drive growth on the platform

6 Follow me on TikTok: How SMBs can drive growth on the platform

“Not coming to an iPhone near you”: Samsung trolls Apple in latest ad

7 “Not coming to an iPhone near you”: Samsung trolls Apple in latest ad

Jane Lin-Baden becomes Publicis Groupe's APAC CEO

8 Jane Lin-Baden becomes Publicis Groupe's APAC CEO

Alice Chow to replace Caroline Chan as GroupM Hong Kong CEO

9 Alice Chow to replace Caroline Chan as GroupM Hong Kong CEO

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

10 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Related Articles

Covid taught us how to build human-first workplaces
PR
Jul 4, 2022
Charu Srivastava

Covid taught us how to build human-first workplaces

VMLY&R picks up creative AOR wins from AstraZeneca
Advertising
Jan 7, 2021
Alison Weissbrot

VMLY&R picks up creative AOR wins from AstraZeneca

Will the experiential sector ever fully recover from Covid?
Marketing
Feb 27, 2022
Fayola Douglas

Will the experiential sector ever fully recover ...

What’s the future of events? Trends shift as Covid rages on
Advertising
Jan 18, 2022
Mariah Cooper

What’s the future of events? Trends shift as Covid ...

Just Published

Move and win roundup: Week of September 19, 2022
Advertising
19 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Move and win roundup: Week of September 19, 2022

H+ kicks off our weekly collection of people moves and account news.

Apollo Tyres rides the roads unknown
Advertising
1 day ago
Campaign India Team

Apollo Tyres rides the roads unknown

Watch the film conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson here

British public calls out brands for insincere tributes to the Queen
Marketing
1 day ago
Charlotte Rawlings

British public calls out brands for insincere ...

A new YouGov survey found that the majority of Britons feel brand messages for the Queen were PR-driven.

MSQ records 57% revenue boost in full year results
Advertising
1 day ago
Charlotte Rawlings

MSQ records 57% revenue boost in full year results

The independent marketing group reached a total revenue growth of $104 million.