2 days ago
VMLY&R picks up creative AOR wins from AstraZeneca
The WPP agency will run North America creative for the pharma giant’s flu vaccine, FluMist, and a new autoimmune medication that will launch this year.
Sep 17, 2013
AstraZeneca calls pitch for cholesterol drug Crestor in Hong Kong
HONG KONG - Global pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has called an integrated agency pitch for its cholesterol-lowering drug Crestor and has already started pitch meetings, with the result expected in Q4.
