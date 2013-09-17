astrazeneca

VMLY&R picks up creative AOR wins from AstraZeneca
2 days ago
Alison Weissbrot

The WPP agency will run North America creative for the pharma giant’s flu vaccine, FluMist, and a new autoimmune medication that will launch this year.

AstraZeneca calls pitch for cholesterol drug Crestor in Hong Kong
Sep 17, 2013
Benjamin Li

AstraZeneca calls pitch for cholesterol drug Crestor in Hong Kong

HONG KONG - Global pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has called an integrated agency pitch for its cholesterol-lowering drug Crestor and has already started pitch meetings, with the result expected in Q4.

