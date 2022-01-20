Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

Skore the sexual pleasure and wellness brand from TTK Healthcare has rolled out a campaign '#WearAnUnCondom' to highlight its new product range 'Nothing'.

Conceptualised by McCann Worldgroup India, the film aims to showcase how Skore's Nothing Condoms gives partners a liberating feeling of closeness without any barriers to satisfaction. The film features a woman talking about the night before with her partner. The protagonist reveals to her friends while touching up her makeup in a lady's washroom that she felt nothing when she was intimate with her partner, sharing how the product is the thinnest its ever been.

Vishal Vyas, head of marketing, TTK Healthcare, said, “We are thrilled to announce the release of Nothing. Our goal with this product is to promote condom use, by addressing the most common reason for not using them: that it interferes with couples' intimacy. Not only will it enhance sexual well-being among our customers, but it will also encourage the pleasure of nothingness. Apart from our films, we have also conceptualised a teaser campaign that builds excitement about #Uncondom, which culminated in a reveal – which showcased our new product. We have generated digital content with puns, using 'Nothing', which are humorous, making it fun for the audience to engage with. With the campaign, we want our consumers to feel everything with Nothing.”

Sunil Thoppil, vice president of McCann Worldgroup India, said, “Our partnership with Skore is cemented on some shared beliefs. Chief among them is that women are equal stakeholders in all things mutual among genders. And our communication has regularly reflected this conviction. A condom is as much a woman’s product as a man’s. This is also why women are the spokespersons of the latest product innovation from Skore. By urging their audiences to #WearAnUncondom, Skore’s latest campaign aims to revolutionise the space, shatter usage barriers, and bring down hesitancy. By appealing to people to wear ‘Nothing’, they have taken a route that is bold, daring and eyebrow-raising. It is admirable that the purpose of the brand addresses a need of the world.”

Credits

Client: Skore TTK Healthcare

Creative agency and production: McCann Chennai and Nimax Films

Ad director: Shivendra Singh Dungarpur

Creative director: Sunil Thoppil

Account management: Anand Pankajakshan

Media agency: Mindshare, Isobar