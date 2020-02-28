wellness

Sustainability among key drivers of consumer preference across all ages: Getty
Feb 28, 2020
Lindsay Stein

Sustainability among key drivers of consumer preference across all ages: Getty

Check out the insights from Getty's global report on the state of visual impact.

5 ways to incorporate wellness into your event
Jun 4, 2019
Beverley Williamson

5 ways to incorporate wellness into your event

"The event strategy would have to include wellness as an objective and identifying trends that relate to the industry and audience."

Pass the gluten-free bread: Wellness trends planners should look out for
Jan 31, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

Pass the gluten-free bread: Wellness trends planners should look out for

Spiritual cuisine and customised fragrances, anyone?

Consumerisation of healthcare in Asia is opening new doors for brands
Nov 7, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

Consumerisation of healthcare in Asia is opening new doors for brands

By removing health stigmas and connecting patients directly with practitioners, consumers are gaining more exposure to key health product and services brands, says a new JWT Intelligence study

Wellness and meetings merge
Aug 29, 2018
Surekha Ragavan

Wellness and meetings merge

Small introductions like an eye mask or a neck massage between meetings can make a difference.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia