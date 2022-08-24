Marketing PR News
Daniel Farey-Jones
3 days ago

Kate Moss launches beauty and wellness brand Cosmoss

The move invites comparisons to Gwyneth Paltrow venture Goop.

Cosmoss: images on the brand's Instagram page
Cosmoss: images on the brand's Instagram page

Supermodel and fashion entrepreneur Kate Moss is launching a beauty and wellness brand, called Cosmoss, which has been registered as a trademark applying to advertising services.

A brief film posted Tuesday of Moss walking naked into a lake, featuring the voiceover line "Follow me to Cosmoss", was enough to rack up 20,000 followers on Cosmoss’ Instagram page by lunchtime the next day (24 August).

The content also appeared on the Instagram page of Moss’ eponymous model agency, in addition to the Cosmoss page, with a teaser message reading: “COSMOSS is self-care created for life’s modern journeys …. Coming 01.09.22. Join at www.cosmossbykatemoss.com.”

The website is currently gathering pre-registrations for a newsletter. Signing up prompts the folllowing message from Moss, which mentions products such as fragrances and infusions:

Cosmoss was filed as a trademark with the UK Intellectual Property Office on 10 February and registered on 12 August.

Approved usage covers goods and services classes from cosmetics to candles, supplements and cannabis for medical purposes. In addition, it has been applied to magazines, to the arranging and placing of ads and the production of television and radio ads.

The venture has been compared to Goop, the wellness brand launched by Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow in 2008.

Free newspaper Metro wrote: “Kate Moss is the latest star to try their hand at the wellness industry, following in the footsteps of Gwyneth Paltrow, Miranda Kerr and Holly Willoughby.”

Moss has also been the creative director of Diet Coke since 1 July, with a brief to build on the brand’s legacy of partnering  some of the world’s leading fashion designers for its 40th anniversary year.

Source:
Campaign UK

