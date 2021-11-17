Advertising The Work
Skore encourages couples to get naughtier

The films conceptualised by Dentsu Isobar reflect a new openness in exploring sexuality with the use of new pleasure products that are still taboo for some.

Skore, the Indian sexual pleasure and wellness brand from TTK Healthcare, has launched a campaign titled ‘Get Naughtier’, to showcase its range of pleasure product offerings. Conceptualised by Dentsu Isobar, it urges couples to explore intimacy and try out new products. 
 
The films showcase how couples are now exploring their sexuality with the use of new pleasure products that are still a taboo for some. In the films, both the couples are shown as unapologetic and only a little shy, when being encountered by a third person, who is shocked about their sexual adventures. 
 
 
Vishal Vyas, head of marketing, TTK Healthcare, said, “We have consciously made an effort to create content that will resonate with young people. We wanted to communicate succinctly that we are more than a condom brand, offering interesting sexual wellness and pleasure products such as Vibrating rings, and Flavoured Lube variants, to Pheromone Activating Spray for men and Pleasure Gel for women. In a category that’s hard to advertise, stereotyped with sleaze and one that invites moral trolling, consumers are barely aware of the diverse offerings in addition to the large range of diverse condoms we have. This campaign deals with these smartly and tries to normalise experimentation and extended playtime for couples’ sans judgement or guilt.”
 
Aalap Desai, national creative director, Isobar India, said, “The category, though creatively fertile, invariably invites a lot many restrictions and censor from mainline media. I am just thrilled that the client was willing to explore a digital only eco-space to market such never-before advertised products. Not only are the media touchpoints relevant to the consumers for whom the products are meant for, but also it’s one of those rare and truly integrated campaigns covering content, social media, performance, influencer marketing and OTT films via a singular narrative. In a way, the challenge thrown at us by the mainstream media only egged us to think naughtier!”
 
The campaign media-mix includes social media, influencer marketing, digital films and media, and branded content. It will run for over a period of six weeks.
 
CREDITS:
Client: Skore, TTK Healthcare
Creative agency: Dentsu Isobar 
Production house: Take Two Productions
Ad director: Mukesh Sehgal
Creative director and copy writer: Aalap Desai
Account management: Rumi Behramkamdin
Media agency: Dentsu Isobar
Source:
Campaign India

