India's TTK Healthcare encourages people to toy around with their sexuality

TTK Healthcare has rolled out a campaign titled #ThePleasureIsAllYours to make people aware about the launch of its D2C sexual pleasure e-superstore called Love Depot. Conceptualised by The Glitch, the film showcases the range of toys that the store encompasses.

The film opens with people of different gender orientations and interests teasing each other with their sex toys. It showcases different aspects of pleasure that are amped up with the use of sex toys, to help couples get to a different level of experience.

Vishal Vyas, head of marketing, TTK Healthcare, said, “LoveDepot is built on one of the cornerstones of sexual wellness that we often let fall between the cracks: pleasure. It is born out of a firm conviction: that everyone deserves to seek and conquer the peaks of sexual fulfilment. It is structured to provide the shopper – regardless of gender identity or sexual preference – an empowering experience, offering both choice and control. And it's driven by a single-minded purpose - to close the pleasure deficit in the market.”

The film will be rolled out across selected OTTs and on social media.