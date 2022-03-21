Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
15 hours ago

HSBC does inclusion the right way

A film by Wunderman Thompson shows actual same-sex affection, and treats it like it's no big deal (because it isn't).

In many years writing about advertising in the region, Ad Nut has seen progress in some areas. Maddeningly slow progress in some cases, but progress nonetheless. 

Such is the case with visibility of LGBTQ+ people in some of the region's more conservative markets. Just a few years ago, for example, a very innocuous Cathay Pacific ad that dared to show two men holding hands created a kerfuffle in Hong Kong (see "Cathay Pacific ad showing same-sex couple 'banned': Reports").

So it's worth noting a recent film from HSBC, which also has experience taking heat from bigots for simply noting the existence of the LGBTQ+ community (see "Pride lions will stay despite noise from anti-LGBT activists: HSBC"). 

The new film (above), by Wunderman Thompson Hong Kong, tells the tale a lesbian couple seemingly at an impasse in their relationship—until a grand gesture by one of the pair (aided by loan products from HSBC, no doubt) signals a new level of commitment.

The great thing about the film is that it's just about a couple. It could be any two performers of any gender in the roles, and it wouldn't make any difference to the story. It's representation, but not self-conscious, 'look at us being all representative' representation.

The fact that one of the actors, Asha Cuthbert, is outspoken about being bisexual, and was outspoken about dating a trans gentleman not too long ago, is also encouraging.

Ad Nut has long believed that aside from a vocal and very small minority, most people in Hong Kong are pretty accepting. But it's taken a long time for popular culture to reflect that reality more accurately. So it's good to see a major brand doing so.

Plus, the campaign that this film comes from, which also shows some other non-traditional family setups (see here and here) has helped the brand's affinity metrics: Post-campaign fieldwork says 79% of respondents see the brand as younger and more modern, and nearly 70% say it has taken a big step forward in terms of diversity and inclusion, according to the company.

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

HSBC acquires land in The Sandbox virtual world

1 HSBC acquires land in The Sandbox virtual world

Big six global agency groups bounce back by adding 32,000 jobs in 2021

2 Big six global agency groups bounce back by adding 32,000 jobs in 2021

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

3 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

VMLY&R announces APAC leadership revamp

4 VMLY&R announces APAC leadership revamp

APAC chairman and CEO Jean-Paul Burge departs BBDO

5 APAC chairman and CEO Jean-Paul Burge departs BBDO

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

6 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

7 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Diversity fuels creativity: WPP’s Rose Herceg on the power of building gender inclusive cultures

8 Diversity fuels creativity: WPP’s Rose Herceg on the power of building gender inclusive cultures

Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

9 Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

Ogilvy hires Edelman's Maria O'Keeffe as global chief people officer

10 Ogilvy hires Edelman's Maria O'Keeffe as global chief people officer

Related Articles

Space oddities: HSBC lands an alien craft in credit-card campaign
Advertising
Nov 23, 2021
Ad Nut

Space oddities: HSBC lands an alien craft in ...

Wunderman Thompson hires HK CEO from Publicis
Advertising
Oct 7, 2021
Staff Reporters

Wunderman Thompson hires HK CEO from Publicis

Wunderman Thompson merges APAC and EMEA leadership under Ewen Sturgeon
Marketing
Sep 2, 2021
Jessica Goodfellow

Wunderman Thompson merges APAC and EMEA leadership ...

Wunderman Thompson's APAC CEO Annette Male lands Facebook role
News
Sep 1, 2021
Jessica Goodfellow

Wunderman Thompson's APAC CEO Annette Male lands ...

Just Published

Indie publishers on 'strike' to protest Facebook
Media
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Indie publishers on 'strike' to protest Facebook

Over 30 outlets are taking part in a 24-hour 'blackout' today to put pressure on Meta to negotiate and pay for Facebook's use of the content they normally produce.

Scholl appoints lead global creative agency following competitive pitch
Advertising
4 hours ago
Shauna Lewis

Scholl appoints lead global creative agency ...

Iris will be responsible for steering a 'customer reappraisal' of the brand.

How Astound Commerce is supporting Ukrainian employees in wartime
Digital
4 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

How Astound Commerce is supporting Ukrainian ...

The digital commerce consultancy has Ukrainian founders and close to 1,000 employees in the country.

Ralph Pardo to replace Scott Hagedorn as Omnicom Media Group NA chief
Media
5 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Ralph Pardo to replace Scott Hagedorn as Omnicom ...

Hagedorn has been with Omnicom since 2004 but is leaving the company.