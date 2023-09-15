DP World powers McLaren's Grand Prix ambitions ahead of Singapore F1 race

Ahead of the eagerly awaited race weekend of the Singapore Grand Prix, DP World and McLaren Racing have released a new hero film highlighting their strategic collaboration and shared commitment to providing smart logistics at every turn.

The one-minute clip takes a very serious tone. As night falls, we see flashes of the McLaren F1 race car being given its final checks ahead of the big event as a voice-over announces: “This is attention to the finest intricate detail” and “This is exploration of every possible gain” in his best deep and brooding voice.

It then cuts to an engineer working at a laptop inside the DP World logistics control centre as the voice-over continues: “From world-class formula one, to transformational global logistics, we are DP World”. And then, right on cue, the McLaren race car is revealed in all its glory as it drives out of a cargo container, presumably delivered by DP World, just in time for the Singapore Grand Prix race weekend.

Creatively, there is no spark of brilliance here. It’s a standard racing advert, but one that delivers the message effectively: the car arrives right on time, just as you might expect from the official logistics partner of the McLaren Formula One Team. Now, all they can do is sit back, enjoy the race, and hope that McLaren's Lando Norris delivers for them at the Grand Prix this weekend.