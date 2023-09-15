The Work Advertising
Matthew Keegan
1 day ago

DP World powers McLaren's Grand Prix ambitions ahead of Singapore F1 race

As the official logistics partner of the McLaren Formula One Team, DP World delivers a predictable and formulaic short film that nonetheless arrives just in time for the Singapore Grand Prix race weekend.

Ahead of the eagerly awaited race weekend of the Singapore Grand Prix, DP World and McLaren Racing have released a new hero film highlighting their strategic collaboration and shared commitment to providing smart logistics at every turn.

The one-minute clip takes a very serious tone. As night falls, we see flashes of the McLaren F1 race car being given its final checks ahead of the big event as a voice-over announces: “This is attention to the finest intricate detail” and “This is exploration of every possible gain” in his best deep and brooding voice.

It then cuts to an engineer working at a laptop inside the DP World logistics control centre as the voice-over continues: “From world-class formula one, to transformational global logistics, we are DP World”. And then, right on cue, the McLaren race car is revealed in all its glory as it drives out of a cargo container, presumably delivered by DP World, just in time for the Singapore Grand Prix race weekend.

Creatively, there is no spark of brilliance here. It’s a standard racing advert, but one that delivers the message effectively: the car arrives right on time, just as you might expect from the official logistics partner of the McLaren Formula One Team. Now, all they can do is sit back, enjoy the race, and hope that McLaren's Lando Norris delivers for them at the Grand Prix this weekend.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

1 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

2 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

Moves and wins roundup: Week of September 4, 2023

3 Moves and wins roundup: Week of September 4, 2023

Ads for 'AI girlfriends' offering sexual images and company are flooding social media

4 Ads for 'AI girlfriends' offering sexual images and company are flooding social media

Google turns 25: Can it still dominate the next decade?

5 Google turns 25: Can it still dominate the next decade?

HSBC picks Omnicom Media Group as global media agency

6 HSBC picks Omnicom Media Group as global media agency

Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

7 Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

Moutai meets Luckin: A sip of surprise and a formula for viral success?

8 Moutai meets Luckin: A sip of surprise and a formula for viral success?

Hiroshi Igarashi wants to reshape Dentsu on global stage: ‘We will move very fast from here’

9 Hiroshi Igarashi wants to reshape Dentsu on global stage: ‘We will move very fast from here’

Netflix and Enthusiast Gaming bring One Piece to Fortnite

10 Netflix and Enthusiast Gaming bring One Piece to Fortnite

Related Articles

Singapore F1 renewal crucial for sport and brands: McLaren
Sep 18, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Singapore F1 renewal crucial for sport and brands: ...

McLaren finds a connection with sumo's lightest star
Jan 9, 2017
David Blecken

McLaren finds a connection with sumo's lightest star

Mobil-1 video leaves promise of 'Car-Fu' unfulfilled
Oct 5, 2015
Ad Nut

Mobil-1 video leaves promise of 'Car-Fu' unfulfilled

Digital is still at the black-and-white TV stage: McLaren
Nov 19, 2014
Jason Wincuinas

Digital is still at the black-and-white TV stage: ...

Just Published

Is the era of human-generated journalism officially over?
1 day ago
Rahat Kapur

Is the era of human-generated journalism officially ...

From AI anchors to articles churned out by Chat GPT, what's the value today of a human journalist in a world where it costs only $400 to machine-generate the news? Plenty and then some, editor Rahat Kapur opines.

Lewis Hamilton dominates Formula One popularity charts in Singapore
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Lewis Hamilton dominates Formula One popularity ...

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Ahead of the F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2023, YouGov looks into what’s drawing crowds, favourite drivers and performing artists.

Ikea awards global ad account to McCann
1 day ago
Gurjit Degun

Ikea awards global ad account to McCann

The move does not impact regional relationships.