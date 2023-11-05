Disney’s diverse holiday campaign centres on new film ‘Wish’

Disney’s festive ad draws inspiration from the upcoming film Wish as it takes viewers on a global adventure filled with families enjoying the festive season together.

“May your wishes come true” was created by Disney's in-house shop Yellow Shoes in partnership with Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.

The 90-second spot is led by the song A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes' from the Disney film Cinderella.

The singalong film is sung in six languages from various locations around the world.

Singer Ariana DeBose lends her voice to the English verse, which kicks off the film, as two kids sing and dance around their living room.

The camera moves from scene to scene as different voices, languages and families join in the song.

The film was internationally produced across the US, UK and South Africa and directed by Nigerian/British filmmaker and director Meji Alabi.

Alabi said: “I feel lucky to have collaborated with such a diverse group of people on Disney’s holiday campaign this year. There were so many standout moments for me during the filming, but I think the most memorable was watching the South African kids' choir sing their lines. It truly gave me goosebumps.”

The festive campaign builds on Disney’s 100-anniversary celebrations.

The campaign will run on linear TV, YouTube and social media. Media planning and buying is handled in-house and by Publicis Imagine, a bespoke division of Publicis Media that services Disney+, Disney Parks, Experiences and Resorts, and ESPN/ESPN+.

Joss Hastings, vice-president global marketing at Disney consumer products, games and publishing, said: “Holiday traditions may look different around the world but however and wherever you’re celebrating, we all share the wish to be with the ones we love during this special time of year.”

Last Christmas Disney celebrated the comfort that storytelling brings families in a series of three-minute animated shorts.