Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
1 day ago

Death metal: A pangolin screams for vengeance

AD NUT's PICK OF THE WEEK: You need to hear and see 'Angry Pango' rage against the illegal-trade machine, in this music video for an original metal song produced by Dentsu Mcgarrybowen China.

Ad Nut doesn't care for heavy-metal music. All that raging and screaming and pounding!

However, when innocent woodland creatures are being slaughtered to the point of extinction, Ad Nut is the one who wants to rage. And when this is happening solely because it enriches greedy murderers who harvest and sell the creatures' parts to misguided consumers who believe (wrongly!) that those parts have miraculous health benefits, then Ad Nut too wants to scream and pound on things.

So Ad Nut understands why Dentsu Mcgarrybowen China, working with the China Biodiversity Conservation and Green Development Foundation (CBCGDF), has chosen heavy metal as the genre for 'My armour, their greed', an original song and music video about the ongoing extermination of pangolins (above). 

Although not entirely up to speed on metal sub-genres (of which there are MANY), Ad Nut suspects the song would more correctly be termed 'death metal', which is even more appropriate. Whatever you call it, the music is the perfect vehicle to express the anger that all peaceful creatures should feel about the decimation of these lovely, peaceful animals, who would rather roll up into a ball (and warn you off with an unpleasant-smelling secretion) than get into a confrontation.

In the video, a pangolin called 'Angry Pango' is done with such defensive measures. Instead, he uses distorted monster-style vocals to loudly bemoan the fate of his species, set to a violent, relentless tune that Ad Nut admits is pretty catchy—once you manage to hear the melody amidst all that cacophony.

The fidelity to real metal music is remarkable and pretty hilarious, by the way. Ad Nut especially enjoys the relatively quiet, breakdown part (from 1:40 to 2:00), where Angry Pango actually sings—although Ad Nut's keen ears noticed a screaming vocal track lower down in the mix. Top marks to everyone—the lyricists, composers, performers, producers and animators. The song is also available in Mandarin.

The video was released in April and has been distributed on YouTube, Weibo, Haokan and other platforms. Ad Nut doesn't normally write about things that are that old, but is sure you can understand why this one had to be shared.

CREDITS

Creative Team: Kaz Tsuburaku, Tadafusa Honda, Andrew Shee, SweeMei Loo, Yuma Shingai, Eric Pang, Meng Qian, Dannie Huang

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

1 Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

2 Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

3 Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

How reuse of ice cream tubs became a branding opportunity for Pepsi

4 How reuse of ice cream tubs became a branding opportunity for Pepsi

Lululemon launches 'largest ever' global brand campaign

5 Lululemon launches 'largest ever' global brand campaign

A peek into the metaverse: How to prevent a virtual world from becoming a dystopian nightmare

6 A peek into the metaverse: How to prevent a virtual world from becoming a dystopian nightmare

Convenience economy rises as Filipinos embed themselves at home

7 Convenience economy rises as Filipinos embed at home

Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

8 Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

9 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Mayoreo? Oreo and Heinz 'intrigued' by the idea

10 Mayoreo? Oreo and Heinz 'intrigued' by the idea

Related Articles

Cannes Lions: Dentsu Mcgarrybowen Taiwan and Sinyi Realty pick up Entertainment Grand Prix
News
Jun 24, 2021
Jessica Goodfellow

Cannes Lions: Dentsu Mcgarrybowen Taiwan and Sinyi ...

Subway cuts into other brands’ ads to promote menu refresh
Advertising
15 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

Subway cuts into other brands’ ads to promote menu ...

These angels sell retirement plans for Manulife
Advertising
Aug 16, 2021
Ad Nut

These angels sell retirement plans for Manulife

China's Nantou City taps Superunion for modern makeover
News
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

China's Nantou City taps Superunion for modern makeover

Just Published

Forbes to go public with help from Asian investors
Media
14 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Forbes to go public with help from Asian investors

The deal to finance digital transformation and premiumisation is the latest in a string of recent global media mergers involving special-purpose acquisition companies.

MullenLowe Treyna acquires UX/UI firm Quiddity
Advertising
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

MullenLowe Treyna acquires UX/UI firm Quiddity

The business, which will rebrand as Qairos, adds UX/UI expertise to MullenLowe Treyna, which has also added PR and digital-communications capabilities recently.

Subway cuts into other brands’ ads to promote menu refresh
Advertising
15 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

Subway cuts into other brands’ ads to promote menu ...

In a clever US campaign, the brand appears to run out of time to explain everything in its own ad slot, so it also takes some time in the next ad—one by a real advertiser.

Tech companies form a consortium for brand safety in the metaverse
Advertising
1 day ago
Sabrina Sanchez

Tech companies form a consortium for brand safety ...

The Oasis Consortium aims to achieve online safety and ethical branding for users and advertisers.