Marketing PR Analysis Opinions
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Campaign Crash Course: Tips for effective brand collabs

Sometimes the best way to create a brand movement is to team up with other brands that already have something you need. Culture Group's Michael Patent tells us how to make it work.

Welcome back to Campaign Asia-Pacific's Crash Course learning series, in which you will learn valuable lessons and practical business tips on trending and essential topics from industry experts in just five minutes. Think of it as a mini mini MBA, if you will.

Lessons will cover the breadth of the marcomms industry, including technology, creative, media, strategy, leadership, diversity and inclusion and more. We'll start off by introducing you to larger topics and delve deeper into specific elements in the future. This series is designed to be useful to C-suite executives as well as those just starting out in their careers.

The lesson

The 15th lesson in the Crash Course series delves into how to create more effective brand partnerships. Not every brand can do it all themselves. Most can benefit by teaming up with a partner that provides a new target audience, new cultural credibility, development expertise or brand equity to the table. 

While it's easy to get carried away with all the potential a new partnership can offer, it's critical to be clear ahead of time on exactly what you intend to get out of the partnership and how your partner can provide it. 

In this lesson you will learn:

  • Why partnering with other brands can elevate your game
  • Questions to ask when choosing a partner
  • Why some brand collabs work better than others
  • What you may need to contribute in the process
  • How brand moments can become movements.

Your teacher

Michael Patent is the founder and president of Culture Group, a pan-Asian sports, entertainment and brand marketing agency based in Singapore and Shanghai. The agency guides brands in shaping culture through innovative brand strategies and creative partnerships to reach Asia's growing aspirational classes of young consumers.

Prior to founding Culture Group in 2016, Patent served in a variety of capacities with AEG Global Partnerships in New York and Shanghai. With more than a decade of experience as a senior sports and entertainment executive, Michael is passionate about helping clients seize commercial opportunities and successfully engage new customers and fans in Asian entertainment and content ecosystems.

The quiz

After you watch the above video, test your knowledge of setting up brand collabs with this nifty quiz:

 
Campaign Crash Course is an ongoing series with new courses to be released on Fridays. We are always looking for feedback and ideas. Have a suggestion or want to take part? Complete our feedback form or email our editors.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

1 Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Southeast Asia

2 Southeast Asia AOY winners revealed

Nike Japan ad receives backlash—but is incidentally brilliant

3 Nike Japan ad receives backlash—but is incidentally brilliant

Michelle Obama to discuss diversity at Publicis Groupe’s More Than Wishes seminar

4 Michelle Obama to discuss diversity at Publicis Groupe’s More Than Wishes seminar

Thousands of jobs at risk as Dentsu cuts one in eight international roles

5 Thousands of jobs at risk as Dentsu cuts one in eight international roles

Agency of the Year Awards 2020

6 Agency of the Year Awards 2020

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Greater China

7 See the Greater China winners

Google on why the controversial Workspace rebrand was worth it

8 Google on why the controversial Workspace rebrand was worth it

Visa promotes Asia CMO Frederique Covington Corbett to global role

9 Visa promotes Asia CMO Frederique Covington Corbett to global role

Spotify’s 2020 wrapped campaign is all about gratitude

10 Spotify’s 2020 wrapped campaign is all about gratitude

Related Articles

Campaign Crash Course: What is header bidding?
Advertising
Dec 3, 2020
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: What is header bidding?

Campaign Crash Course: How to design for data creation
Digital
Nov 20, 2020
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: How to design for data creation

Campaign Crash Course: Social listening 101
Digital
Nov 6, 2020
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: Social listening 101

Campaign Crash Course: How Facebook's ad auction works
Advertising
Nov 27, 2020
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: How Facebook's ad auction works

Just Published

Telkomsel calls digital review
Digital
1 day ago
Robert Sawatzky

Telkomsel calls digital review

Indonesia's largest mobile service provider has put its incumbent digital agency on notice as it prepares a multi-agency pitch.

Back to basics: Saving digital marketing in the era of walled gardens
Advertising
1 day ago
Gowthaman Ragothaman

Back to basics: Saving digital marketing in the era ...

To ensure digital marketing’s survival, we need to return to the internet’s decentralised roots, argues the CEO of Aqilliz.

Wieden+Kennedy names new Tokyo MD
Advertising
1 day ago
Matthew Miller

Wieden+Kennedy names new Tokyo MD

Yosuke Suzuki, formerly managing director at R/GA Tokyo, will lead W+K's Japan office along with ECD Scott Dungate, as previous MD Ryan Fisher moves to W+K London.

Review of 2020: Black lives take centre stage
Advertising
1 day ago
Gemma Charles

Review of 2020: Black lives take centre stage

Campaign looks at how after years of platitudes about racial inequality in the ad industry, the Black Lives Matter movement seems to be driving positive change at last.