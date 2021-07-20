Bonds deploys 'cheer bleeder' squad to demo 'bloody comfy' period undies

Ad Nut salutes those who have driven the ad industry to address periods with unabashed frankness in recent years. It's about bloody time, after decades of treating menstrution like a taboo that people were somehow meant to feel ashamed about.
A new entry in the canon of campaigns that encourage period-having people to get through their periods on their own terms is this campaign from Bonds underwear and red-hot indie agency Special Group Australia. The integrated 'Cheer bleeders' campaign for the brand's Bloody Comfy Period Undies features a squad that's loud, proud and undeterred by discomfort or fear of embarrassment.
It's such a great concept—taking a topic that's normally only whispered about and not only shouting about it but cheering about it while getting on with your active, enthusiastic life. The squad's routines also make, of course, a great demo for the kind of activity one can fearlessly, confidently engage in while wearing the undies. Ad Nut also happily notes the inclusive makeup of the squad. What else can Ad Nut say besides, 'Bloody brilliant"?
The campaign includes outdoor ads and Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and TikTok content, including a hashtag challenge. See three of the social videos and some outdoor stuff, below.
CREDITS
Client: Bonds Australia
Head of Marketing: Kelly McBride
Marketing Manager: Kedda Ghazarian
Brand Manager: Amanda Varbaro
Creative Agency: Special Group Australia
Founding Partners: Lindsey Evans & Cade Heyde
Strategy Partner: Rebecca Stambanis
CCO & Partners: Julian Schreiber & Tom Martin
Creative Directors: Luke Thompson & Toby Moore
Creatives: Cat Williams & Jessica Roberts
Designer: Maggie Webster
General Manager: Paige Prettyman
Business Director: Emma Salmon
Business Manager: Timmi Tsapaliaris
Senior Integrated Producer: Sophie Simmons
Production Company: Revolver
Director: Leilani Croucher
MD / Executive Producer: Michael Ritchie
Executive Producer: Pip Smart
Producer: Alexandra Taussig
Director of Photography: Sam Chiplin
Post Production House: Glue Society
Offline Editor: Scott Stirling
Colourist: Scott Stirling
Online Editor: Viv Baker
Music + Sound: Otis Studios
Stills
Photographer: Alexandrena Parker
Retouching: Visual Thing
Media agency: OMD
Business Director: Laura Nathan
Strategist: Susie Wall
Account Director: Camilla Wallace
Account Manager: Michael Gregory
Account Executive: Liam Breust
Trading Director: Sam Hey
Trader: Sabrina Ranasinghe
Programmatic Trader: Luke Jervis
