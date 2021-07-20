Bonds deploys 'cheer bleeder' squad to demo 'bloody comfy' period undies

Ad Nut salutes those who have driven the ad industry to address periods with unabashed frankness in recent years. It's about bloody time, after decades of treating menstrution like a taboo that people were somehow meant to feel ashamed about.

A new entry in the canon of campaigns that encourage period-having people to get through their periods on their own terms is this campaign from Bonds underwear and red-hot indie agency Special Group Australia. The integrated 'Cheer bleeders' campaign for the brand's Bloody Comfy Period Undies features a squad that's loud, proud and undeterred by discomfort or fear of embarrassment.

It's such a great concept—taking a topic that's normally only whispered about and not only shouting about it but cheering about it while getting on with your active, enthusiastic life. The squad's routines also make, of course, a great demo for the kind of activity one can fearlessly, confidently engage in while wearing the undies. Ad Nut also happily notes the inclusive makeup of the squad. What else can Ad Nut say besides, 'Bloody brilliant"?

The campaign includes outdoor ads and Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and TikTok content, including a hashtag challenge. See three of the social videos and some outdoor stuff, below.

