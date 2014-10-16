period

Period leave: A privilege or a basic right?
14 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

Period leave: A privilege or a basic right?

Three marketing agencies in the region make the case for period leave as equitable staff policy. But the effects of period leave, we learn, play a bigger role in destigmatising conversations around menstruation and women’s health.

Period pain got you down? Take an AR selfie with your sanitary pad
Oct 16, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Period pain got you down? Take an AR selfie with your sanitary pad

SHANGHAI - Leveraging the insight that periods, while a pain, also bring women together, JWT has created an augmented reality app that combines Chinese consumers’ love of technology, cute characters and selfies into a new branded platform for Sofy sanitary pads.

