14 hours ago
Period leave: A privilege or a basic right?
Three marketing agencies in the region make the case for period leave as equitable staff policy. But the effects of period leave, we learn, play a bigger role in destigmatising conversations around menstruation and women’s health.
Oct 16, 2014
Period pain got you down? Take an AR selfie with your sanitary pad
SHANGHAI - Leveraging the insight that periods, while a pain, also bring women together, JWT has created an augmented reality app that combines Chinese consumers’ love of technology, cute characters and selfies into a new branded platform for Sofy sanitary pads.
