Partner Content
Staff Writer
1 day ago

Benedict Evans: It’s 20 to 25 trillion dollars of [ad] spend and no one really knows what’s going to happen next

How should we think about e-commerce? What is the role of the agency in an ‘unbundled economy’ ? And where do you go to see the next big thing in tech and business? Analyst Benedict Evans divulges his insights in a conversation moderated by Haymarket Media Asia’s Atifa Silk and Facebook’s Leigh Thomas.

A conversation with analyst Benedict Evans
PARTNER CONTENT

COVID-19 has forced the ad industry to accelerate tech adoption and experimentation. Yet, while most would agree that nothing will go back to the way it was in 2019, few have a straightforward answer to how the industry will change in the years to come. 

“It’s 20 to 25 trillion dollars of [ad] spend, where everything is changing, and no one really knows what’s going to happen next!” Analyst Benedict Evans notes succinctly at Pioneers: Conversations on our Industries Future - The Unbundling with Benedict Evans, the first of a series of discussions that dive into emerging trends and cutting edge insights on the changes that will shape the future of the marketing and advertising industry. 

Here are some highlights from the presentation and conversation, moderated by Atifa Silk, Haymarket Media Asia’s managing director, and Leigh Thomas, Facebook’s global client & category director, EMEA.

Everyone wants to ‘go direct’: “Everything is getting unbundled,’ is the key takeaway from the session. Old value chains are  breaking up, with everyone wanting to go direct. They want customer relationships-and they want data. Over 60% of products being sold on Amazon are via third party marketplaces. “Amazon is actually unbundling itself and opening its business to other companies,” notes Evan. The trend to ‘go direct’ is also epitomised by the billion-dollar success of Shopify, an e-commerce company that allows brands to build an online storefront-a model particularly favourable for big companies that might find their ‘best practices’ slowing them down.   “You can be a giant company and have the same resources that Amazon or a software start-up has.” 

The shifting nature of customer discovery: Accompanying this unbundling is a shift in customer discovery and purchasing. In the past, consumers knew what they wanted and might use the internet to find the cheapest place to get it, but the internet is increasingly used as a source of recommendation. “The internet has moved up the funnel,” notes Evans. “Towards a traditional retail model rather than being at the end point of logistics.” This development creates scope for new kinds of competitors, as one can hypothetically create a CPG brand without the kind of inventory one needed pre-internet.

The role of the agency: In the 1980s, one would go out to lunch with ITV and that was your UK TV ad strategy planned for the year, Evans says, quoting WPP CEO Mark Reed, but advertising in 2021 is much more complex. This has huge implications on the role of agencies. “The creative is still there, [but] the data and execution have become massively more complex. Agencies are more interested with the kind of digital services they can provide.”

Where to go to see the future: While one might visit Finland in the 90s and San Francisco in 2010 for the latest tech, where should one go to experience the next big thing in business and tech innovation? Is it China-or India? To Evans, it is not so much a tech question as figuring out the challenge one wants to tackle. “Technology wasn’t a big industry back in 1994, now it’s part of everything else. Think about what problem it is you understand and can see and see a way to solve, and where will be the best place to build that.” 

____

Pioneers | Conversations on our Industry’s future is a new thought leadership series, brought to you by Campaign and Facebook, exploring emerging trends and cutting edge insights on the changes that will shape the future of the marketing and advertising industry for years to come. 

Never miss a Pioneers conversation. Click here to register your interest in the series. 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

1 Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

Joanna Flint on leaving big tech and the evolving the role of a CMO

2 Joanna Flint on leaving big tech and the evolving CMO role

MediaCom launches global division to bring creative and media back together

3 MediaCom launches global division to bring creative and media back together

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

4 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

WPP launches new global data consultancy Choreograph

5 WPP launches new global data consultancy Choreograph

Expedia rebrands as consumer travel needs change

6 Expedia rebrands as consumer travel needs change

Nick Emery returns to launch You & Mr Jones media division

7 Nick Emery returns to launch You & Mr Jones media division

UK digital agency Brainlabs bets on APAC

8 UK digital agency Brainlabs bets on APAC

Philips drops incumbent Dentsu from global agency review

9 Philips drops incumbent Dentsu from global agency review

WPP refuses to pay final long-term bonuses to ex-CEO Sorrell in new clash

10 WPP refuses to pay final long-term bonuses to ex-CEO Sorrell in new clash

Related Articles

Atifa Silk appointed MD of Haymarket Media Asia
Media
Jul 20, 2020
Staff Reporters

Atifa Silk appointed MD of Haymarket Media Asia

Publicis Media wins global Google tech stack duties for Dettol maker Reckitt
Marketing
2 days ago
Omar Oakes

Publicis Media wins global Google tech stack duties ...

Atifa Silk interviews...Atifa Silk
Advertising
Sep 18, 2018
Atifa Silk

Atifa Silk interviews...Atifa Silk

Lessons from three agile, tech-based Asian businesses
Marketing
Sep 30, 2020
Benedict Gordon

Lessons from three agile, tech-based Asian businesses

Just Published

Why livestreaming may not be for every luxury brand
Digital
4 hours ago
Avery Booker

Why livestreaming may not be for every luxury brand

While ecommerce livestreaming is likely to see explosive growth at the lower end of the market, it may ultimately be less influential in driving luxury sales.

Havas eyes media agency acquisition in India
Advertising
4 hours ago
Raahil Chopra

Havas eyes media agency acquisition in India

VIDEO: Rana Barua, CEO, Havas Group India, and Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group India, discuss new business wins, acquisition plans, talent and more...

Sorrell reveals 'firepower' for more S4 mergers
Advertising
5 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Sorrell reveals 'firepower' for more S4 mergers

S4 Capital reports 71% y/y increase in organic revenue in Q1 2021 thanks to 'whopper' accounts, raises annual target.

Campaign360 2021: Continuing coverage
Advertising
11 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign360 2021: Continuing coverage

Our editors share memorable quotes and other highlights from Campaign 360 2021, taking place May 4 through 6 at www.campaign360.asia.