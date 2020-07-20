atifa silk

Atifa Silk appointed MD of Haymarket Media Asia
Jul 20, 2020
Staff Reporters

Silk will have overall responsibility for the company’s Hong Kong and Singapore operations, including both the finance and marketing-communications sides of the business.

Sep 18, 2018
Atifa Silk

To celebrate Campaign’s 50th birthday, Asia brand director Atifa Silk agreed to turn the interviewing tables onto herself, reflecting on the highs and lows of almost two decades of Campaign's development.

Healthy paranoia: Mark Patterson on GroupM at 10
Nov 17, 2016
Atifa Silk

GroupM’s Asia-Pacific CEO discusses with Atifa Silk the challenge of always being prepared for surprises that lurk around the next corner.

Interview: How Unilever keeps up with change
Oct 3, 2013
Atifa Silk

THE ATIFA SILK INTERVIEW: Unilever chiefs Keith Weed and Luis Di Como discuss the changing role of marketing and their biggest fears in the mobile age.

Panelists discuss the importance of being fearless
Jun 21, 2013
Campaign India Team

CANNES - Top brand marketers and the founder of an agency known for its creative bravery spoke of the need to embrace uncertainty in a ‘Fearless Conversation’, presented by Mondelez International alongside Cannes 2013.

