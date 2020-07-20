atifa silk
Atifa Silk appointed MD of Haymarket Media Asia
Silk will have overall responsibility for the company’s Hong Kong and Singapore operations, including both the finance and marketing-communications sides of the business.
To celebrate Campaign’s 50th birthday, Asia brand director Atifa Silk agreed to turn the interviewing tables onto herself, reflecting on the highs and lows of almost two decades of Campaign's development.
Cannes Lions 2017: Tencent and Dentsu Aegis Network talk new partnership
Jeff Kwek, Steven Chang, Motohiro Yamagishi and Meg Chen speak to Atifa Silk on Tencent and Dentsu Aegis Network's collaboration
Healthy paranoia: Mark Patterson on GroupM at 10
GroupM’s Asia-Pacific CEO discusses with Atifa Silk the challenge of always being prepared for surprises that lurk around the next corner.
Interview: How Unilever keeps up with change
THE ATIFA SILK INTERVIEW: Unilever chiefs Keith Weed and Luis Di Como discuss the changing role of marketing and their biggest fears in the mobile age.
Panelists discuss the importance of being fearless
CANNES - Top brand marketers and the founder of an agency known for its creative bravery spoke of the need to embrace uncertainty in a ‘Fearless Conversation’, presented by Mondelez International alongside Cannes 2013.
