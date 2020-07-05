tech

'I'm not here to do a quick flip': Blippar's turnaround CEO Faisal Galaria eyes AR boom
Jul 5, 2020
Omar Oakes

'I'm not here to do a quick flip': Blippar's turnaround CEO Faisal Galaria eyes AR boom

Once a runaway UK tech success story, ex-unicorn Blippar is now a much smaller operation following financial calamity and a restructure. But the man tasked with rebuilding the AR specialist is bullish that the stars are now aligning for a brighter future.

Four ways CMOs in APAC can drive digital transformation
Jun 27, 2019
Pamela Cass

Four ways CMOs in APAC can drive digital transformation

CMOs must work cross-functionally like never before, and close collaboration with your CIO is quite possibly the best place to start if you want to influence the rest of your C-suite.

Professional services, tech and F&B dominate meetings in Singapore: STB
Mar 8, 2019
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Professional services, tech and F&B dominate meetings in Singapore: STB

As a key regional hub, Singapore is expected to draw in more business events and a few inaugural meetings in 2019.

Is Guess and Alibaba's FashionAI the future of retail?
Jul 17, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Is Guess and Alibaba's FashionAI the future of retail?

When high style and high tech meet

Live blog: Rise 2018 for marketers
Jul 10, 2018
Staff Reporters

Live blog: Rise 2018 for marketers

Campaign Asia's shared insights from the Rise 2018 tech conference for startups, platforms and, yes, marketers in Hong Kong, starting July 10th.

AI cheat sheet: The basics of Einstein, Albert, Watson and friends
Mar 1, 2018
Rick Boost

AI cheat sheet: The basics of Einstein, Albert, Watson and friends

What in tarnation is a Vidora? And should you care? We asked some experts to help define the capabilities of the marketing-related AIs on offer.

