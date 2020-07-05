tech
'I'm not here to do a quick flip': Blippar's turnaround CEO Faisal Galaria eyes AR boom
Once a runaway UK tech success story, ex-unicorn Blippar is now a much smaller operation following financial calamity and a restructure. But the man tasked with rebuilding the AR specialist is bullish that the stars are now aligning for a brighter future.
Four ways CMOs in APAC can drive digital transformation
CMOs must work cross-functionally like never before, and close collaboration with your CIO is quite possibly the best place to start if you want to influence the rest of your C-suite.
Professional services, tech and F&B dominate meetings in Singapore: STB
As a key regional hub, Singapore is expected to draw in more business events and a few inaugural meetings in 2019.
Is Guess and Alibaba's FashionAI the future of retail?
When high style and high tech meet
Live blog: Rise 2018 for marketers
Campaign Asia's shared insights from the Rise 2018 tech conference for startups, platforms and, yes, marketers in Hong Kong, starting July 10th.
AI cheat sheet: The basics of Einstein, Albert, Watson and friends
What in tarnation is a Vidora? And should you care? We asked some experts to help define the capabilities of the marketing-related AIs on offer.
