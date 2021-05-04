The Work
Sabrina Sanchez
15 hours ago

Admerasia wins Omnicom Anti-Asian hate PSA challenge

The US campaign submitted for Omnicom’s 3 in 5 challenge will be featured in over $1 million of donated ad space.

Multicultural and Asian-led US advertising agency Admerasia is the winner of Omnicom’s 3 in 5 PSA challenge, which called on agencies to submit work that drives awareness to the underrepresentation of Asian-Americans in advertising.

“Invisible,” which demonstrates the Asian American experience of not being seen or heard, will be featured in over $1 million of ad space, donated by media partners including The Washington Post, Verizon Media and Buzzfeed. The campaign will run throughout May for Asian American Heritage Month.

The work is one of 19 PSAs submitted by 16 agencies both within and outside of Omnicom.

“It is long overdue for Asian Americans to be featured and to have some representation,” Jeff Lin, Co-founder, Admerasia said. “But more importantly, there will be more opportunities to have dialogue and be inclusive.” 

Admerasia plans to distribute the message to Asian media as well.

“Anyone who participated has been [emotionally impacted] on many levels in the past year,” Lin said. “The [true] winner is the Asian American community; anyone who has suffered, been attacked or impacted.” 

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

1 Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

Joanna Flint on leaving big tech and the evolving the role of a CMO

2 Joanna Flint on leaving big tech and the evolving CMO role

MediaCom launches global division to bring creative and media back together

3 MediaCom launches global division to bring creative and media back together

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

4 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

WPP launches new global data consultancy Choreograph

5 WPP launches new global data consultancy Choreograph

Expedia rebrands as consumer travel needs change

6 Expedia rebrands as consumer travel needs change

Nick Emery returns to launch You & Mr Jones media division

7 Nick Emery returns to launch You & Mr Jones media division

UK digital agency Brainlabs bets on APAC

8 UK digital agency Brainlabs bets on APAC

Philips drops incumbent Dentsu from global agency review

9 Philips drops incumbent Dentsu from global agency review

WPP refuses to pay final long-term bonuses to ex-CEO Sorrell in new clash

10 WPP refuses to pay final long-term bonuses to ex-CEO Sorrell in new clash

Related Articles

Omnicom organic revenues slide 1.8% in Q1
Advertising
Apr 20, 2021
Alison Weissbrot

Omnicom organic revenues slide 1.8% in Q1

US ad giants Omnicom and Interpublic cut 10,000 roles in 2020
Advertising
Feb 24, 2021
Gideon Spanier

US ad giants Omnicom and Interpublic cut 10,000 ...

Omnicom organic growth declines 9.6% in Q4
Advertising
Feb 19, 2021
Alison Weissbrot

Omnicom organic growth declines 9.6% in Q4

Omnicom ends voluntary pay cuts as Q3 results improve
Advertising
Oct 28, 2020
Alison Weissbrot

Omnicom ends voluntary pay cuts as Q3 results improve

Just Published

Why livestreaming may not be for every luxury brand
Digital
4 hours ago
Avery Booker

Why livestreaming may not be for every luxury brand

While ecommerce livestreaming is likely to see explosive growth at the lower end of the market, it may ultimately be less influential in driving luxury sales.

Havas eyes media agency acquisition in India
Advertising
4 hours ago
Raahil Chopra

Havas eyes media agency acquisition in India

VIDEO: Rana Barua, CEO, Havas Group India, and Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group India, discuss new business wins, acquisition plans, talent and more...

Sorrell reveals 'firepower' for more S4 mergers
Advertising
5 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Sorrell reveals 'firepower' for more S4 mergers

S4 Capital reports 71% y/y increase in organic revenue in Q1 2021 thanks to 'whopper' accounts, raises annual target.

Campaign360 2021: Continuing coverage
Advertising
11 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign360 2021: Continuing coverage

Our editors share memorable quotes and other highlights from Campaign 360 2021, taking place May 4 through 6 at www.campaign360.asia.