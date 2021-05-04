Admerasia wins Omnicom Anti-Asian hate PSA challenge

Multicultural and Asian-led US advertising agency Admerasia is the winner of Omnicom’s 3 in 5 PSA challenge, which called on agencies to submit work that drives awareness to the underrepresentation of Asian-Americans in advertising.

“Invisible,” which demonstrates the Asian American experience of not being seen or heard, will be featured in over $1 million of ad space, donated by media partners including The Washington Post, Verizon Media and Buzzfeed. The campaign will run throughout May for Asian American Heritage Month.

The work is one of 19 PSAs submitted by 16 agencies both within and outside of Omnicom.

“It is long overdue for Asian Americans to be featured and to have some representation,” Jeff Lin, Co-founder, Admerasia said. “But more importantly, there will be more opportunities to have dialogue and be inclusive.”

Admerasia plans to distribute the message to Asian media as well.

“Anyone who participated has been [emotionally impacted] on many levels in the past year,” Lin said. “The [true] winner is the Asian American community; anyone who has suffered, been attacked or impacted.”