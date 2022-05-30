Marketing News
Lecia Bushak
1 day ago

‘Cure for Racism’ plants fake pillboxes to counter Asian hate

The pillboxes also urge people to check out StopAAPIhate.org, a nonprofit that aims to educate, raise awareness and report hate crime incidents.

‘Cure for Racism’ plants fake pillboxes to counter Asian hate

When the inevitable conversation about returning to the office reached Anchor Worldwide Chief Creative Officer Aaron Sedlak noticed one of the members on his team showed hesitation.

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in various devastating consequences, including the spike in hate crimes against Asian American Pacific Islanders in New York. During the course of the pandemic, hate crimes against the AAPI community rose by 300%.

“This coworker was with his parents in Queens, and all his friends and family were afraid to go out on the city streets because of all these anti-Asian attacks that were happening,” Sedlak said. “That started this thought of, ‘Why don’t we do something?’ We have a lot of Asian American Pacific Islander staff in our creative department — why don’t we actually take our particular set of skills that we use for our clients and do it for a cause we all care about?”

To that end, Anchor Worldwide launched the “Cure for Racism: AAPI Formula,” a guerilla marketing campaign that’s distributing fake pillboxes throughout pharmacies in New York City to raise awareness about the issue. Sedlak compared the upstart campaign to the works of Banksy, the anonymous street artist. 

A label on the pillboxes reads: “There is no recommended dosage of anti-racism treatment. Only learning and understanding can help. If you are experiencing racist thoughts or behavior and feel increasingly violent towards others, just stay home and rest. Forever. No one wants racists out on the city streets. We all belong here.”

The pillboxes also urge people to check out StopAAPIhate.org, a nonprofit that aims to educate, raise awareness and report hate crime incidents.

Making the campaign a guerilla operation was a necessity, Sedlak said, as Anchor Worldwide didn’t have a sizable media budget and knew it “wanted to connect with people in a way that felt visceral and real.”

However, the team also saw the value in centering the campaign on a physical, tangible item.

“Having that context of different products on shelves — we’re using medicine in so many different ways to help,” Sedlak added. “It was like, ‘How can we phrase a social movement as a medicinal cure?’ It’s more surprising and less on-the-nose as your typical nonprofit pieces, which I think get washed out in the white noise of the media.”

Ultimately, the long-term goal of Cure for Racism is to raise awareness and get more people involved in the fight against AAPI racism. In the short-term, Anchor Worldwide seeks to foster a conversation both in the real world and on social media.

“We are joining into an existing movement rather than trying to create one, so this is us doing our part for a cause we believe in,” Sedlak said.

This story first appeared on MM+M.

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand

1 Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand

Unilever's Samir Singh: Sustainability shouldn't burden consumers with guilt or expense

2 Unilever's Samir Singh: Sustainability shouldn't burden consumers with guilt

Audi and M&C Saatchi accused of plagiarism in new ad

3 Audi and M&C Saatchi accused of plagiarism in new ad

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

4 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Moving campaign talks of Alzheimer's as an illness, not just ageing

5 Moving campaign talks of Alzheimer's as an illness, not just ageing

Into the Metaverse: WPP & Meta bring together industry leaders to navigate a journey into a new world

6 Into the Metaverse: WPP & Meta bring together industry leaders to navigate a journey into a new world

How the world's first virtual influencer with Down syndrome was created

7 How the world's first virtual influencer with Down syndrome was created

'People want to do more than shop online': Shopee's head of marketing

8 'People want to do more than shop online': Shopee's head of marketing

Should all brands rush to enter the metaverse?

9 Should all brands rush to enter the metaverse?

Heineken sends RFI to creative agencies

10 Heineken sends RFI to creative agencies

Related Articles

Admerasia wins Omnicom Anti-Asian hate PSA challenge
The Work
May 4, 2021
Sabrina Sanchez

Admerasia wins Omnicom Anti-Asian hate PSA challenge

Nielsen: Brands are showing up next to anti-Asian hate speech
Marketing
May 19, 2021
Sabrina Sanchez

Nielsen: Brands are showing up next to anti-Asian ...

GoFundMe launches #StopAsianHate campaign in US
Advertising
Mar 5, 2021
Sabrina Sanchez

GoFundMe launches #StopAsianHate campaign in US

Just Published

Publicis CEO Arthur Sadoun gets first salary raise in five years with 17% hike
Advertising
1 hour ago
Gideon Spanier

Publicis CEO Arthur Sadoun gets first salary raise ...

His annual bonus and long-term share award are linked to his new €1.17 million salary, but his total pay remains far lower than those of US rivals.

A cheat sheet for people who want to join the agency start-up ecosystem
Advertising
9 hours ago
Abhik Santara

A cheat sheet for people who want to join the ...

Is joining a start-up agency rewarding and the right career move for people who have spent less than a decade in the business, asks the author

Taobao launches ‘Metaverse Mall’ in time for China’s 618 shopping festival
Marketing
9 hours ago
Bethanie Ryder

Taobao launches ‘Metaverse Mall’ in time for ...

The etailer joins several global names who are establishing opportunities in virtual ecommerce.

Dentsu appoints agency to handle commercial rights
Marketing
9 hours ago
Evie Barrett

Dentsu appoints agency to handle commercial rights

Entourage Sport & Entertainment will handle all commercial rights for Dentsu’s global inventory of events, including the Copa América.