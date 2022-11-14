Adidas reunites its global football family ahead of the FIFA World Cup

Adidas has rolled out its film for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The film features adidas brand ambassadors Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema, Achraf Hakimi, Son Heung-Min, Jude Bellingham, Pedri, Serge Gnabry and Stormzy.



It shows each of the players getting ready to travel to Qatar for the World Cup while Stormzy provides the voiceover.



Florian Alt, VP - global brand comms, adidas, said, “There is a rare moment, once every couple of years, at the beginning of the World Cup when it truly feels like impossible is nothing. A time when players and fans come together united by the belief that they will bring the trophy home. During the next month we’ll see new players break on to the scene, an underdog beat the odds, unbelievable goals and widespread celebrations taking place across the globe. It’s precisely that spirit that our campaign hopes to inspire in fans around the world.”