Advertising The Work
Campaign India Team
Nov 14, 2022

Adidas reunites its global football family ahead of the FIFA World Cup

Watch the film featuring Lionel Messi, Son Heung-Min, Karim Benzema, Jude Bellingham, Stormzy, Achraf Hakimi, Pedri and Serge Gnabry here

Adidas has rolled out its film for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The film features adidas brand ambassadors Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema, Achraf Hakimi, Son Heung-Min, Jude Bellingham, Pedri, Serge Gnabry and Stormzy.

It shows each of the players getting ready to travel to Qatar for the World Cup while Stormzy provides the voiceover.

Florian Alt, VP - global brand comms, adidas, said, “There is a rare moment, once every couple of years, at the beginning of the World Cup when it truly feels like impossible is nothing. A time when players and fans come together united by the belief that they will bring the trophy home. During the next month we’ll see new players break on to the scene, an underdog beat the odds, unbelievable goals and widespread celebrations taking place across the globe. It’s precisely that spirit that our campaign hopes to inspire in fans around the world.”

Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

1 Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

2 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

Agency of the Year 2022

3 Agency of the Year shortlists released

What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

4 What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

5 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

6 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

7 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

8 Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

What are Chinese sponsors hoping to get out of the World Cup?

9 What are Chinese sponsors hoping to get out of the World Cup?

Dentsu Group outlines new global management structure

10 Dentsu Group outlines new global management structure

Related Articles

Nike's World Cup ad brings together footballers past, present and future
Advertising
Nov 16, 2022
Gurjit Degun

Nike's World Cup ad brings together footballers ...

McDonald's turns to Jason Sudeikis for World Cup campaign
Advertising
Nov 15, 2022
Gurjit Degun

McDonald's turns to Jason Sudeikis for World Cup ...

Qatar lessons: advertisers urged to avoid mentioning host nation in World Cup campaigns
Advertising
Nov 15, 2022
Arvind Hickman

Qatar lessons: advertisers urged to avoid mentioning...

Qatar faces up to World Cup comms challenges
PR
Jul 21, 2022
Sara Nelson

Qatar faces up to World Cup comms challenges

Just Published

Why Hong Kong’s outdoor advertising is underperforming
Media
6 hours ago
Chris Kyme

Why Hong Kong’s outdoor advertising is underperforming

Based on a recent study by Hong Kong Baptist University, OOH ads are failing to capture people as they severely lack creativity.

Women to Watch 2022: Tara Crosby, Twitch
Marketing
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Tara Crosby, Twitch

Overseeing Twitch’s highest-performing sales team in APAC, Crosby’s passion and ability to lead from the front has seen her smash targets and even outpace forecasts.

Campaign CMO Outlook: Is the metaverse a fad or here to stay?
Advertising
8 hours ago
Nicola Merrifield

Campaign CMO Outlook: Is the metaverse a fad or ...

In this second part of the 2022 CMO Outlook report, Campaign uncovers how chief marketing officers view a new form of digital advertising; metaverse-based marketing. Meanwhile, marketers also reveal their latest thoughts on talent and on agency partnerships.

What I learned leaving the agency world for tech
Marketing
12 hours ago
Eric Solomon

What I learned leaving the agency world for tech

And what I'm up to now that I’m back.