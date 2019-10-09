yahoo

Why Verizon Media says its closer to playing offense
Oct 9, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

Why Verizon Media says its closer to playing offense

EXCLUSIVE: After overhauling the business' brand and ad platforms, CEO Guru Gowrappan tells Campaign about his commerce-driven vision of the company, inspired by Yahoo in Taiwan.

How a tea brand inspired Taiwan office workers to dream
Apr 11, 2019
Staff Reporters

How a tea brand inspired Taiwan office workers to dream

CASE STUDY: King of Tea took advantage of Verizon Media's Yahoo Taiwan to give brand awareness and purchase intent a boost.

Oath's first campaign aims to showcase its brands and reach
Sep 26, 2017
Emily Tan

Oath's first campaign aims to showcase its brands and reach

Global push includes Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

How Yahoo teamed up with Gleneagles hospital & WTA to promote health
Apr 5, 2017
Faaez Samadi

How Yahoo teamed up with Gleneagles hospital & WTA to promote health

CASE STUDY: The hospital engaged Yahoo and MEC Singapore to boost its reputation in sports medicine through tennis.

Japanese seniors warm to smartphones and ecommerce
Feb 6, 2017
David Blecken

Japanese seniors warm to smartphones and ecommerce

Shopping is the most popular online activity, as Yahoo and radio show resilience.

