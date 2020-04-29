posterscope
DAN names new Asia-Pacific president for Posterscope
Haresh Nayak replaces the role formerly held by Sean O'Brien, adding to his role as MD of India.
Sean O'Brien, Kristian Barnes, Sunil Yadav no longer at Dentsu Aegis
Three more high-level DAN executives are now known to have left the network following a major restructuring of media operations.
DAN changes APAC leadership at Carat
Sean O’Brien switches to Posterscope and MKTG, with Kevin Walsh replacing him at Carat.
Posterscope’s PSI makes Singapore regional hub
SINGAPORE - PSI, the international arm of out-of-home (OOH) communications agency Posterscope, will open its first regional hub outside London in Singapore on 14 July.
Haresh Nayak named Posterscope’s APAC director
ASIA-PACIFIC - Dentsu Aegis Network has promoted Haresh Nayak to regional director, Asia-Pacific, for its out-of-home division Posterscope.
Posterscope names Chris O'Donnell global commercial director
GLOBAL - Chris O’Donnell, a 25-year OOH veteran, has joined Posterscope Worldwide as global commercial director, with immediate effect.
