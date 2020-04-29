posterscope

DAN names new Asia-Pacific president for Posterscope
Apr 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

DAN names new Asia-Pacific president for Posterscope

Haresh Nayak replaces the role formerly held by Sean O'Brien, adding to his role as MD of India.

Sean O'Brien, Kristian Barnes, Sunil Yadav no longer at Dentsu Aegis
Mar 19, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

Sean O'Brien, Kristian Barnes, Sunil Yadav no longer at Dentsu Aegis

Three more high-level DAN executives are now known to have left the network following a major restructuring of media operations.

DAN changes APAC leadership at Carat
Apr 4, 2017
Faaez Samadi

DAN changes APAC leadership at Carat

Sean O’Brien switches to Posterscope and MKTG, with Kevin Walsh replacing him at Carat.

Posterscope’s PSI makes Singapore regional hub
Jul 3, 2014
Byravee Iyer

Posterscope’s PSI makes Singapore regional hub

SINGAPORE - PSI, the international arm of out-of-home (OOH) communications agency Posterscope, will open its first regional hub outside London in Singapore on 14 July.

Haresh Nayak named Posterscope’s APAC director
Mar 10, 2014
Byravee Iyer

Haresh Nayak named Posterscope’s APAC director

ASIA-PACIFIC - Dentsu Aegis Network has promoted Haresh Nayak to regional director, Asia-Pacific, for its out-of-home division Posterscope.

Posterscope names Chris O'Donnell global commercial director
Feb 18, 2013
Benjamin Li

Posterscope names Chris O'Donnell global commercial director

GLOBAL - Chris O’Donnell, a 25-year OOH veteran, has joined Posterscope Worldwide as global commercial director, with immediate effect.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia