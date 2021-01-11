Advertising Media News
Omar Oakes
1 day ago

Publicis Media exits Posterscope deal to bring OOH buying in-house

Omnicom and Havas remain the only major ad networks in the UK that use external agencies for the bulk of outdoor media-buying.

Vodafone: last year's 'best 5G' campaign was bought by Carat and Posterscope on Global roadside sites
Vodafone: last year's 'best 5G' campaign was bought by Carat and Posterscope on Global roadside sites

Publicis Media has moved its out-of-home buying in the UK into its own agencies—ending a 27-year relationship with Dentsu’s Posterscope.

In a statement, Publicis said the move would bring OOH planning and buying in line with its other media services, and Publicis Media would bring together data, insight, commerce and content expertise to provide a “unique view” on engaging customers through outdoor advertising.

Pannie Hopper, head of out-of-home at PMX, Publicis Media’s trading arm, will be in charge of a core OOH planning and investment team that includes the Publicis media agencies Starcom, Spark Foundry and Zenith.

Hopper said: “We have always taken an innovative approach for delivering OOH planning solutions within our agencies. 

“The integration of our full OOH services has been 18 months in the making and means that we now have the capability and a robust framework to deliver end-to-end, location-based media solutions for our clients.”

The move spells the end of Meridian Outdoor, a 50-50 joint venture set up by ZenithOptimedia (now Zenith, part of Publicis) and Posterscope in 1994.

Meridian Outdoor began providing specialist outdoor planning resources to Zenith, Equinox, Saatchi & Saatchi and Bates UK. Over time, it began outdoor media for then indie agency Walker Media (later acquired by Publicis and now part of Spark Foundry) and eventually for all Publicis agencies.

A source familiar with Meridian said Publicis’ move to bring OOH media buying in-house had been mooted for some time. Continuing to outsource it was considered no longer tenable at a time of significant cost pressures on the business amid the pandemic and economic downturn.

The business was running a £53,000 operating loss on revenues of £2.69 million (up 68% year on year), according to its latest Companies House filings for 2018. It also had an average number of 18 employees that year.

The rationale for employing an outdoor buying specialist is that Posterscope has a deeper and more sophisticated set of data and tools for poster and screen sites.

The company has an extensive record of prices paid for ad campaigns bought on specific OOH locations, for example, and has added expertise in buying for the so-called long-tail of UK advertisers that, while individually small spenders, are collectively significant.

Now Omnicom and Havas are the only major UK advertising companies that use an external agency for the bulk of their OOH media-buying, namely Talon Outdoor. WPP and Interpublic Groupe buy through their respective in-house agencies, Kinetic and Rapport.

Posterscope services OOH media buying for Dentsu agencies Carat and Vizeum, but about half its business comes directly from smaller brand advertisers and smaller independent media agencies.

Sue Frogley, chief executive of Publicis Media UK, added: “Despite the obvious impact that Covid has had on the OOH sector, it remains one of the most effective ways to target people on the move and an important part of the media mix for brands. 

“By completing our integration journey, we now have the opportunity to evolve our offering further and make location-based marketing more connected with the strategies in place for our clients. Consequently, this marks the end of a long and successful partnership with Posterscope and we wish them all the very best.”

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Prudential jumps on K-pop bandwagon with SuperM pact

1 Prudential jumps on K-pop bandwagon with SuperM pact

Pepsi expands K-pop investment, appoints Blackpink as APAC brand ambassador

2 Pepsi signs K-pop queens Blackpink as APAC brand ambassadors

WhatsApp users flock to Signal, Telegram in light of privacy concerns

3 Privacy concerns send WhatsApp users flocking to Signal, Telegram

Publicis Groupe holds sale talks with private equity investor

4 Publicis Groupe holds sale talks with private equity investor

Salesforce CMO Stephanie Buscemi exits

5 Salesforce CMO Stephanie Buscemi exits

Dentsu promotes Prerna Mehrotra to APAC media CEO

6 Dentsu promotes Prerna Mehrotra to APAC media CEO

Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

7 Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

Move and win roundup: Week of January 4, 2021

8 Move and win roundup: Week of January 4, 2021

M&C Saatchi Performance names Kabeer Chaudhary APAC MD

9 M&C Saatchi Performance names Kabeer Chaudhary APAC MD

Publicis Groupe wins L'Oreal China media pitch

10 Publicis Groupe wins L'Oreal China pitch

Related Articles

JPMorgan Chase puts global media account up for review
Media
Sep 24, 2020
Alison Weissbrot

JPMorgan Chase puts global media account up for review

Mondelez hires MediaMonks and Publicis Groupe for worldwide content production
Advertising
Nov 24, 2020
Gurjit Degun

Mondelez hires MediaMonks and Publicis Groupe for ...

Kraft Heinz shortlists four agencies in global media review
Media
Jun 22, 2020
Gideon Spanier

Kraft Heinz shortlists four agencies in global ...

Publicis Groupe launches specialist gaming offer
Digital
2 days ago
Omar Oakes

Publicis Groupe launches specialist gaming offer

Just Published

‘Crushing the biggest shopping day on the planet’ creator on winning at Spikes and Tangrams
Advertising
6 hours ago
Spikes Asia

‘Crushing the biggest shopping day on the planet’ ...

Colin Xu of Mindshare Shanghai discusses his award winning ‘Crushing the biggest shopping day on the planet’ campaign, which won at both Spikes and in the Tangrams Strategy & Effectiveness Awards.

How AIA's CMO is giving a century-old insurer a digital reboot in the middle of a pandemic
Advertising
8 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

How AIA's CMO is giving a century-old insurer a ...

After seeing revenue tumble in the first half of 2020, Stuart A Spencer has leaned on a rapid transformation to help burnish the insurer's brand.

Inclusion isn't free: Make 2021 the year of accountability
Digital
9 hours ago
Mordecai

Inclusion isn't free: Make 2021 the year of ...

We need to make long-term change, call out empty gestures and do the real work that is needed.

Uber Eats puts island tour guides to work
Advertising
9 hours ago
Ad Nut

Uber Eats puts island tour guides to work

Guides from the Cook Islands, who don't have a lot going on these days, do an admirable job giving folks a tour of a new Whopper available from Hungry Jacks, in this campaign from Special Group.