Haresh Nayak is the eighth big-name exit at Dentsu India

Nayak was president of Posterscope in APAC and MD for the Indian operations

As Dentsu International India continues its 2.0 journey through which the company seeks to globally reduce its brands from 160 to six, the network has seen many high-level exits.
 
The latest in that list is Haresh Nayak, president, Posterscope APAC, and managing director, Posterscope India. 
 
Nayak joined the network to launch Posterscope India in 2008.

He is the eighth high-profile exit at the agency and follows Santosh Padhi, co-founder and chief creative officer, Taproot Dentsu, who exited Dentsu earlier this week.

A spokesperson from Dentsu informed Campaign that there will be more movements across the network. The reshuffle started in June with the exit of Agnello Dias from Dentsu International India
 
 
Source:
Campaign India

