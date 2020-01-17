logo
'Alibaba's digital transformation of the Olympics is the best marketing': CMO
On the sidelines of the launch of a logo for the Olympics, we spoke with Chris Tung, Alibaba CMO, about the company's marketing strategy, plans with the IOC, and digital art installation at Tokyo's Narita Airport.
NETS 'brand refresh' is a whitewash
Singapore payment service gives its brand identity a long overdue refresh...by turning its logo white?
What Reebok's punchy 2020 logo says about its bold and unapologetic vision
The brand's history is a treasure trove of cultural relevance. With the right marketing and data-leverage, there's no reason why it can't be bigger than Nike.
A brand is not a logo: where FACEBOOK's rebrand falls short
The social media giant should think again with a bottom-up approach to its corporate brand.
Carousell launches new brand identity
Carousell keeps the 'Kodak carousel' inspiration for its logo, but adds a bolder font and a letter 'C', while it references five core values.
Hakuhodo unveils new logo
The two dots represent the agency's starting and connection points.
