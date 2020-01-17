logo

'Alibaba's digital transformation of the Olympics is the best marketing': CMO
Jan 17, 2020
Cindy Gu

On the sidelines of the launch of a logo for the Olympics, we spoke with Chris Tung, Alibaba CMO, about the company's marketing strategy, plans with the IOC, and digital art installation at Tokyo's Narita Airport.

NETS 'brand refresh' is a whitewash
Jan 9, 2020
Staff Reporters

Singapore payment service gives its brand identity a long overdue refresh...by turning its logo white?

What Reebok's punchy 2020 logo says about its bold and unapologetic vision
Nov 10, 2019
Oliver McAteer

The brand's history is a treasure trove of cultural relevance. With the right marketing and data-leverage, there's no reason why it can't be bigger than Nike.

A brand is not a logo: where FACEBOOK's rebrand falls short
Nov 7, 2019
Samir Patel

The social media giant should think again with a bottom-up approach to its corporate brand.

Carousell launches new brand identity
Aug 20, 2019
Staff Reporters

Carousell keeps the 'Kodak carousel' inspiration for its logo, but adds a bolder font and a letter 'C', while it references five core values.

Hakuhodo unveils new logo
Jul 2, 2019
Staff Reporters

The two dots represent the agency's starting and connection points.

