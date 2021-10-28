Digital Media News
Mariah Cooper
1 day ago

Facebook corporate is now Meta

The company’s new moniker reflects its shift from social network to the metaverse.

Facebook corporate is now Meta

Facebook is changing its company name to Meta, founder Mark Zuckerberg announced on Thursday, as the conglomerate looks to overhaul its reputation and zeros in on the metaverse. 

"Our brand is so tightly linked to one product that it can't possibly represent everything that we're doing today, let alone in the future," Zuckerberg said at the Facebook Connect augmented and virtual reality conference on Thursday. "From now on, we're going to be metaverse-first, not Facebook first."

“We believe the metaverse will be the successor to the mobile internet, we’ll be able to feel present – like we’re right there with people no matter how far apart we actually are,” he added.

In July, Zuckerberg stated that he wanted to transition Facebook into a “metaverse company.”

The metaverse is where the physical and digital worlds merge for users to have experiences and interact with brands and each other via avatars. Facebook has already entered virtual reality through Oculus VR headsets, neural wristbands and AR glasses.

Other platforms that have flourished in the metaverse include games like Fortnite and Roblox and decentralized platforms including Decentraland and The Sandbox.

Now is the time for brands and marketers to actively invest in the metaverse, Aaron Goldman, CMO of Mediaocean, said in a statement.

"Meta represents the future not only for Facebook but for marketing,” he explained. “Just like with mobile over a decade ago, the metaverse represents the next massive opportunity for brands to engage consumers in new ways. While these are early days for the metaverse and there's still a lot to figure out, it's never too early for marketers to experiment with new formats. “

“The key to success for brands in the metaverse will be ensuring that their assets are built into the ecosystem for easy access by consumers,” Goldman added. “This will require new partnerships and platforms but the omnichannel playbook is a good path to follow."

David “Ed” Edwards, VFX product manager at motion capture tech company Vicon, believes the metaverse’s future can be seen within Facebook’s Oculus.

“Facebook’s Oculus is a very obvious thing to focus our attention on regarding the company’s ambition to pioneer the metaverse, given its significance in the history of VR (and entertainment, more broadly) and the overall nature of its acquisition by Facebook,” he said.  “I can’t imagine Facebook won’t explore every opportunity available to make Oculus a central part of their metaverse experience to validate that level of investment. How significant a component it ends up being, I think will ultimately be the consumer’s decision.”

The rebrand comes in the wake of a series of reports from the Wall Street Journal based on leaked documents from whistleblower and former Facebook employee, Frances Haugen. The documents showed that the company knew about the harm its apps and platforms have on users’ mental health but failed to rectify the issues. 

Facebook’s other recent struggles include rampant misinformation on its platforms and a six-hour outage on October 4, caused by the company’s management of all its own technology.

Facebook isn’t the first major company to rebrand. In 2015, Google changed the name of its trading company to Alphabet.

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

1 Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

Publicis overtakes rivals to be world’s most valuable agency group

2 Publicis overtakes rivals to be world’s most valuable agency group

Coca-Cola lifts full-year outlook as it steps up marketing spend

3 Coca-Cola lifts outlook and marketing spend

Denise Tee files defense against Herbert Hernandez's 'baseless' libel claim

4 Denise Tee files defense against Herbert Hernandez's 'baseless' libel claim

Stephen Li departs as OMD APAC CEO

5 Stephen Li departs as OMD APAC CEO

Will the metaverse trigger a restructuring of brand and agency teams?

6 Will the metaverse trigger a restructuring of brand and agency teams?

The top 10 mobile phone brands in Asia-Pacific

7 Top 10: Asia's favourite mobile phones

Cadbury Celebrations gifts celebrity ads to hundreds of local businesses this Diwali

8 Cadbury Celebrations gifts celebrity ads to hundreds of local businesses this Diwali

Facebook outlines new direction as growth decelerates and scrutiny intensifies

9 Facebook outlines new direction as growth decelerates and scrutiny intensifies

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

10 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Related Articles

A brand is not a logo: where FACEBOOK's rebrand falls short
Marketing
Nov 7, 2019
Samir Patel

A brand is not a logo: where FACEBOOK's rebrand ...

MediaCom unveils global repositioning, logo rebrand
Marketing
Jan 21, 2021
Staff Reporters

MediaCom unveils global repositioning, logo rebrand

White Ops rebrands to Human
Advertising
Mar 30, 2021
Jessica Goodfellow

White Ops rebrands to Human

Kia Motors revamps logo, brand tagline
Advertising
Jan 7, 2021
Matthew Miller

Kia Motors revamps logo, brand tagline

Just Published

Apple says it earned nearly one-third of 2021 revenue from emerging markets
Digital
1 day ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Apple says it earned nearly one-third of 2021 ...

Technology giant said it has doubled its business in India and Vietnam over the past year and recorded an 83% surge in sales from Greater China in its fourth quarter.

With 'Hidden riches' campaign, Citibank aims to align with changing money habits among Singapore's wealthy
Advertising
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

With 'Hidden riches' campaign, Citibank aims to ...

A new wealth-management campaign by MullenLowe highlights how the city-state's residents are looking to manage their wealth differently from previous generations.

Zendesk to buy SurveyMonkey and its parent company Momentive
News
1 day ago
Robert Sawatzky

Zendesk to buy SurveyMonkey and its parent company ...

Combination aims to form a new customer-intelligence company combining feedback and service.

Amazon growth slows as consumers return to physical stores
News
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Amazon growth slows as consumers return to physical ...

Softness in the firm's core business in Q3 was masked by the continuing surge in AWS, its cloud-services offering. Advertising revenue also continues to grow swiftly.