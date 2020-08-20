kyoko matsushita

Essence promotes Kyoko Matsushita to global CEO
Aug 8, 2019
Gideon Spanier

Essence promotes Kyoko Matsushita to global CEO

WPP media agency turns to former APAC boss as Christian Juhl takes on top Group M job.

Essence names global chief client officer
May 6, 2019
Staff Reporters

Essence names global chief client officer

Kyoko Matsushita takes on new role.

Trust is the key factor for growth: Essence APAC CEO
Mar 13, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Trust is the key factor for growth: Essence APAC CEO

Kyoko Matsushita explains how her agency is focused on solving long-term challenges, which ultimately leads to stronger relationships with clients.

Essence parts ways with Japan head
Jun 19, 2017
David Blecken

Essence parts ways with Japan head

GroupM's digital media specialist agency hired Daizo Nishitani in May 2016.

Japanese marketers demand greater transparency, specialisation
Jul 8, 2016
David Blecken

Japanese marketers demand greater transparency, specialisation

Kyoko Matsushita of Essence, a digital-media specialist recently acquired by GroupM, discusses the demands of Japanese marketers and her willingness to make a few enemies.

