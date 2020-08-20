kyoko matsushita
Kyoko Matsushita: diversity must come from the top
“I don’t want to be a bystander, I want to take up the responsibility to drive change,” says the global CEO of data and measurement-driven media agency Essence.
Essence promotes Kyoko Matsushita to global CEO
WPP media agency turns to former APAC boss as Christian Juhl takes on top Group M job.
Essence names global chief client officer
Kyoko Matsushita takes on new role.
Trust is the key factor for growth: Essence APAC CEO
Kyoko Matsushita explains how her agency is focused on solving long-term challenges, which ultimately leads to stronger relationships with clients.
Essence parts ways with Japan head
GroupM's digital media specialist agency hired Daizo Nishitani in May 2016.
Japanese marketers demand greater transparency, specialisation
Kyoko Matsushita of Essence, a digital-media specialist recently acquired by GroupM, discusses the demands of Japanese marketers and her willingness to make a few enemies.
