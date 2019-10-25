hong
This Cathay Pacific video is really, really similar to a 2017 Droga5 film for Christie's
Hong Kong adland is talking about the striking similarity. What do you think?
Marriott celebrates Hong Kong Rugby Sevens with more silly Chabal antics
Last year’s ad was such a hit, why change a winning formula?
Hong Kong's Central district opens up for groups
The historical district is buzzing with culture, and groups can now join in the fun.
Hong Kong is most expensive city for business travellers
The fall of the Yen value positions Hong Kong as Asia’s most expensive city for delegates.
The Trade Desk Programmatic Breakfast arrives in Hong Kong next week
In just 7 days, we will join The Trade Desk for a breakfast briefing on programmatic buying, exploring the latest opportunities to build brands and drive marketing goals.
Tricky APAC millennials want more rewards in exchange for brand loyalty
Young shoppers offer their custom according to which brands give them the most love, and they are weary of your old-fashioned loyalty programmes.
