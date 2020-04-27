eyeota
Eyeota and YouGov expand data partnership into APAC
YouGov audiences will open to Eyeota's marketing clients in seven new global markets, six of them in Asia-Pacific.
Consumer data concerns: Let’s admit there’s a problem
The status quo isn't working. Time to give users real control over the data they share and end the game of Whac-A-Mole between advertisers, browsers and users.
Confidence returning to buying and selling data: Eyeota
Evolving data laws run the risk of creating continued headaches, but GDPR has pushed most brands, agencies and publishers to a better place, argues Eyeota's international MD Aaron Jackson.
Australia drives 7 percent dip in APAC audience data spend: Eyeota
SINGAPORE - Asia-Pacific spending on audience data decreased 7 percent quarter-on-quarter in Q3, according to the Eyeota Index Q3 report.
APAC advertisers reduced spending on audience data in Q3: Eyeota
The Eyeota Index Q3 report shows a dip in spend from Australia, down 7 percent quarter-on-quarter, while Southeast Asia jumped another 42 percent. The most popular segment categories were sociodemographic data (53 percent) and B2B (20 percent). Sociodemographic remains a steadfast investment for many brands worldwide, as it provides broader information of user profiles such as age, gender and income levels for more effective targeting.
Audience-data buying trends in Southeast Asia: Eyeota
Key stats from Eyeota's Q2 Index of trends in audience-data expenditures. Please see the related-article link below for more information.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins