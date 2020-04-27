eyeota

Eyeota and YouGov expand data partnership into APAC
Apr 27, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

Eyeota and YouGov expand data partnership into APAC

YouGov audiences will open to Eyeota's marketing clients in seven new global markets, six of them in Asia-Pacific.

Consumer data concerns: Let’s admit there’s a problem
Sep 11, 2019
Pieter de Zwart

Consumer data concerns: Let’s admit there’s a problem

The status quo isn't working. Time to give users real control over the data they share and end the game of Whac-A-Mole between advertisers, browsers and users.

Confidence returning to buying and selling data: Eyeota
Apr 10, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

Confidence returning to buying and selling data: Eyeota

Evolving data laws run the risk of creating continued headaches, but GDPR has pushed most brands, agencies and publishers to a better place, argues Eyeota's international MD Aaron Jackson.

Australia drives 7 percent dip in APAC audience data spend: Eyeota
Dec 15, 2015
Gabey Goh

Australia drives 7 percent dip in APAC audience data spend: Eyeota

SINGAPORE - Asia-Pacific spending on audience data decreased 7 percent quarter-on-quarter in Q3, according to the Eyeota Index Q3 report.

APAC advertisers reduced spending on audience data in Q3: Eyeota
Dec 15, 2015
Gabey Goh

APAC advertisers reduced spending on audience data in Q3: Eyeota

The Eyeota Index Q3 report shows a dip in spend from Australia, down 7 percent quarter-on-quarter, while Southeast Asia jumped another 42 percent. The most popular segment categories were sociodemographic data (53 percent) and B2B (20 percent). Sociodemographic remains a steadfast investment for many brands worldwide, as it provides broader information of user profiles such as age, gender and income levels for more effective targeting.

Audience-data buying trends in Southeast Asia: Eyeota
Oct 20, 2015

Audience-data buying trends in Southeast Asia: Eyeota

Key stats from Eyeota's Q2 Index of trends in audience-data expenditures. Please see the related-article link below for more information.

