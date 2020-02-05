c3602019
Announcement: Campaign360 moves to May 27
Campaign's invitation-only conference will now take the day before the Women Leading Change conference and awards, all at Raffles in Singapore.
Marketing must solve business problems to maintain its value
FRONT STAGE PASS: Exclusive access to some of Campaign360's best on-stage sessions. Here, industry leaders discuss the importance of agencies being involved in business strategy from the start.
Facebook APAC head speaks of "massive" efforts to remove harmful content
VIDEO: Interviewed at Campaign360 the week before the Christchurch attacks, Neil Stewart's remarks now hold greater significance in the light of what happened.
Marcomms is in a mid-life crisis, but we can survive it
FRONT STAGE PASS: Exclusive access to some of Campaign360's best on-stage sessions. Here, Mediacom global strategy chief Matt Mee explains why marketing communications is facing self-doubt and how the industry can overcome it.
SCMP: In-house data team critical for our advertisers
VIDEO: Elsie Cheung, SCMP's chief operating officer weighs-in on publisher value for advertisers, in-housing data teams and the importance of ad placement for brand safety in this exclusive video from Campaign360 in Singapore.
Privacy regulation: We ain't seen nothin' yet
VIDEO: Stephan Loerke of the WFA discusses the impact of GDPR, the evolving use of agencies, the group's media charter, and the biggest issue people aren't talking about enough.
