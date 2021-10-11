Move and win roundup: Week of October 11, 2021

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses.

Australian energy provider Momentum Energy has re-appointed Havas Media without pitch and expanded the agency’s role. Havas has led conversion rate optimisation and media for the client for four years. Momentum has increased Havas’ scope of work to include data solutions and analytics. Using the same team to drive CRO, analytics and media out of a single agency will allow Havas to create and deliver more efficient, data-driven marketing strategies, the agency said.

Dentsu International has defended its global media remit with Standard Chartered, earning a notable five-year extension as the bank's media agency of record following a four-month competitive review. Read more here.

After four years with Mediacom in media planning roles, Erum Shafat has joined Starcom-affiliated Brainchild Communications Pakistan (BCP) as planning manager. Shafat started her career with Omnicom Pakistan and has worked for media investment companies under Omnicom, WPP, and Publicis Groupe.

Meanwhile, the MediaVest team at Brainchild Communications Pakistan (BCP) has won the digital and ecommerce review from Itel Pakistan, a multinational technology company that specialises in consumer electronics and gadgets. The MediaVest team will lead digital media planning and buying for Itel and help the business grow its revenue from ecommerce both on its owned online stores and third party marketplaces.

FreeWheel has appointed Hong Cai as general manager of its Beijing office and VP of engineering, reporting to CTO Yuling Ma. A 23-year tech industry veteran, Cai has held global engineering leadership roles at both small startups and established corporations. He joins FreeWheel from Data Orient, an AI-driven big data analytics Beijing startup, where he served as CTO and chief scientist. He was formerly at Datayes, a fintech company in Shanghai. He also spent nearly 15 years at IBM across three different organisations, including IBM's research group in China, IBM's software development center in China, and IBM's headquarters in New York.

Digital advertising agency Chimp&z has won the digital mandate for India video poker app Hashtag Poker and Poker Sports League, affiliated with Mind Sports League. Along with social media and influencer management, the agency will also oversee its production and performance campaigns. The accounts were won after a multi-agency pitch.

Evolve Digitas has won the digital mandate for Lahori Zeera with the vision to change the perception about Desi drinks in India. The account will be managed by the agency’s NCR Office and the mandate includes media planning, social media, awareness campaign, product launches, creative solutions and duties.

Lowe Lintas has hired Vasudha Misra as its regional creative officer. Misra joins Lowe Lintas from BBH India where she worked as ECD on brands such as Tinder, Vivo, FabHotels, Havells RO Water Purifiers, Havells Lights, OkCupid, Heinz India and Indonesia. At Lowe Lintas, she will be responsible for driving the agency's creative output and providing creative direction to the team from the agency’s Delhi office.

Prami Rachmiadi has joined Mindshare Indonesia as partner of growth. He will also be part of Mindshare Mancom. Rachmiadi has held various roles across Unilever Indonesia, Ogilvy, Axis, Google and Emtek in a career spanning over 20 years.

Customer experience platform Emplifi has appointed Varun Sharma as VP of Asia Pacific and Japan. He brings over 18 years of experience in customer experience (CX) and digital, most recently serving as Southeast Asia head of sales for CX applications and solutions at Oracle. Prior to Oracle, he was a digital experience sales director at Adobe in Southeast Asia. At Emplifi, Sharma will be tasked with driving growth and developing customer and partner relationships across the region as CX accelerates. He will lead teams across Singapore and Sydney, reporting to chief revenue officer Nikola Pantovic.

Creative agency The Works, part of Capgemini, has hired Katie Harper as head of production. Harper is an experienced senior producer of more than 20 years, including 16 years at BMF. Most recently she was at Rumble Studios and held similar positions at agencies including M&C Saatchi and Saatchi & Saatchi. She will lead the agency’s in-house production team of directors and editors, overseeing work for several key clients including Goodman Fielder, Aware Super, Masterpet, H&R Block and Subaru. She replaces Rachel Solomon, who is returning to the UK and Honae MacNeill, interim head of production.

Fresh from its acquisition, Flashtalking by Mediaocean has announced two new hires in the JAPAC region including Tiffany Foxwell as its new head of client services, and Eva Ericksen as creative development lead. Foxwell brings expertise in personalised data-driven creative, connected TV and video and digital adtech. She was previously head of commercial, Australia and New Zealand, and commercial director, EMEA at Innovid, where she helped expand the company's global footprint across multiple channels and geographies. Ericksen started her career as a creative developer at MediaForge when it was acquired by Rakuten, where she has been for the past nine years.

Mediabrands has promoted Tricia Camarillo-Quiambao to become its new Philippines CEO. The IPG veteran steps up from her prior dual role as chief growth officer of Mediabrands Philippines and managing director of Initiative Philippines. She replaces Venus Navalta, who died on July 31 after losing her battle with cancer. Read more here.