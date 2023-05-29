Advertising Digital Marketing Media PR News
Staff Reporters
17 hours ago

Move and win roundup: Week of May 29, 2023

Catch up with marcomms updates from DDB, OutSystems, The Future Communicators Foundation, Xtend and more to come in our people move and account wins roundup.

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses. 
This edition will cover May 29 through June 2, 2023. 
Catch up on past people moves and business wins

DDB Group Australia has appointed Dan Bolton as creative partner of DDB Sydney to focus on the agency's long-time client Westpac. Bringing more than 14 years of experience to the team, he served clients like Qantas, Coors Light, Sealy, John West, Heinz, and McDonald’s. Bolton was creative director at Howatson + Co and Havas London. Prior to that, he worked at DDB Aotearoa New Zealand as senior art director. He also worked at M&C Saatchi and Droga5 in his early career.

App development firm OutSystems has appointed Christine Nurnberger as chief marketing officer. Having led teams in the B2B and SaaS industries for more than two decades, Nurnberger most recently served as CMO at cybersecurity company ExtraHop. Prior to that, she was the CMO at Bottomline for eight years. 

Icon Agency co-founder and managing director, Joanne Painter, has been appointed to The PR Trust Board of Trustees of the global entity, The Future Communicators Foundation (FCF). With over 30 years of experience in communications, Painter has served on the National Board of the Public Relations Institute of Australia for ten years specialising in behaviour change communications, purpose-led marketing and digital transformation. FCF provides scholarships, learning opportunities, and outreach programs that foster communication skills around sustainability, climate science, and social justice, focusing on developing countries and underserved communities.

Martech firm Xtend has appointed Murali Dharan as its new chief commercial officer, effective immediately. Dharan, an industry veteran with over a decade of experience in digital marketing and programmatic strategy, will be based in Singapore. He comes from Shopee, where he was head of partnerships and programmatic. 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

1 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Cathay Pacific faces Chinese social media backlash after blanket incident

2 Cathay Pacific faces Chinese social media backlash after blanket incident

Southeast Asia's top 50 brands for customer experience

3 Southeast Asia's top 50 brands for customer experience

Campaign Global Agency of the Year Awards: Winners revealed

4 Campaign Global Agency of the Year Awards: Winners revealed

Beyond ChatGPT: What's next for AI and the marketing industry?

5 Beyond ChatGPT: What's next for AI and the marketing industry?

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Hikaru Adachi, FamilyMart

6 Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Hikaru Adachi, FamilyMart

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

7 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

Campaign360: Highlights

8 Campaign360: Highlights

PR Awards Asia-Pacific 2023: Shortlist revealed

9 PR Awards Asia-Pacific 2023: Shortlist revealed

Singapore campaign encourages more people to naturally identify as caregivers

10 Singapore campaign encourages more people to naturally identify as caregivers

Just Published

Why the current economic climate presents the perfect time to invest in marketing
6 hours ago
Joanna Reynolds

Why the current economic climate presents the ...

Businesses have a unique opportunity to adapt, streamline processes, position themselves for future growth and stay ahead of the competition by investing in marketing, which can be a powerful driver of success.

The Adani Group shows India it can get things done
6 hours ago
Campaign India Team

The Adani Group shows India it can get things done

The corporate film conceptualised by Ogilvy showcases world-class infrastructure many said was impossible to build.

PepsiCo elevates Tarun Bhagat as CMO
6 hours ago
Campaign India Team

PepsiCo elevates Tarun Bhagat as CMO

He had been PepsiCo's senior senior director of marketing for international beverages.

China social media in 2023: The brand guide to WeChat, Douyin, Xiaohongshu and other platforms
7 hours ago
Ashley Dudarenok

China social media in 2023: The brand guide to ...

To truly stand out in China, it's crucial for brands to carefully select the right social media platforms and take advantage of their innovative features. Photo: Louis Vuitton