Move and win roundup: Week of May 29, 2023

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses.

This edition will cover May 29 through June 2, 2023.

Catch up on past people moves and business wins.

DDB Group Australia has appointed Dan Bolton as creative partner of DDB Sydney to focus on the agency's long-time client Westpac. Bringing more than 14 years of experience to the team, he served clients like Qantas, Coors Light, Sealy, John West, Heinz, and McDonald’s. Bolton was creative director at Howatson + Co and Havas London. Prior to that, he worked at DDB Aotearoa New Zealand as senior art director. He also worked at M&C Saatchi and Droga5 in his early career.

App development firm OutSystems has appointed Christine Nurnberger as chief marketing officer. Having led teams in the B2B and SaaS industries for more than two decades, Nurnberger most recently served as CMO at cybersecurity company ExtraHop. Prior to that, she was the CMO at Bottomline for eight years.

Icon Agency co-founder and managing director, Joanne Painter, has been appointed to The PR Trust Board of Trustees of the global entity, The Future Communicators Foundation (FCF). With over 30 years of experience in communications, Painter has served on the National Board of the Public Relations Institute of Australia for ten years specialising in behaviour change communications, purpose-led marketing and digital transformation. FCF provides scholarships, learning opportunities, and outreach programs that foster communication skills around sustainability, climate science, and social justice, focusing on developing countries and underserved communities.

Martech firm Xtend has appointed Murali Dharan as its new chief commercial officer, effective immediately. Dharan, an industry veteran with over a decade of experience in digital marketing and programmatic strategy, will be based in Singapore. He comes from Shopee, where he was head of partnerships and programmatic.