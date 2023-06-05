Advertising Digital Marketing Media PR News
2 days ago

Move and win roundup: Week of June 5, 2023

Check out the latest appointments and account wins from Dentsu Sports International, Hakuhodo, Accenture Song, Imagination, 5W1H, Reunion, McKinsey, and others in our weekly roundup.

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses. 
This edition will cover June 5 through June 9, 2023. 
Catch up on past people moves and business wins

Dentsu Sports International (DSI), the global sports network comprised of MKTG Sports + Entertainment, a global integrated sports and entertainment offering and Dentsu Sports, has appointed Echo Li as their newly created chief commercial officer. Based in Singapore, Li will sit on the global executive team with a focus on the APAC region,reporting directly to DSI Global President and MKTG CEO Matt Manning.  Li will lead and represent premium sports and entertainment properties from around the world, leveraging and growing teams in the Americas, EMEA and APAC. She will work collaboratively to source premium rights worldwide and sell those rights across the APAC region, including identifying priority markets. Before DSI, she was managing director of Greater China and senior vice president of global partnerships at Sportfive. Li was recognised as one of Campaign's  Women to Watch Greater China 2023.

Hakuhodo has appointed Phyllis Lam as head of media in Hong Kong to oversee the media stream for media planning and buying for online and offline media and succeed Cedric Lam, who left the agency in March. In the new role, Lam will report to Yoshinori Mitomi, CEO and CMO of Hakuhoho Hong Kong. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Lam was business director at Wavemaker before joining Hakuhodo. Prior to that, she worked for PHD Hong Kong as business director and head of buying for over a decade.

Accenture Song has appointed Fabio Buresti as design lead of ANZ. Buresti has over a decade of experience helping clients from his time spent as managing director of Accenture Interactive (now Song) and as chief strategy officer and partner of The Monkeys, leading the agency to win The Effies ‘Effective Agency of the Year’ for three consecutive years.

Imagination has appointed Alistair Wilson to the newly created role of managing director, Melbourne. Wilson rejoined the office that he helped establish more than 12 years ago. Wilson is moving from his current role managing director of Imagination Detroit and global lead of Imagination’s global Ford account. Wilson has been with Imagination for over 25 years since 1998, working in London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Melbourne,Sydney and Detroit. He will report to Antony Gowthorp, managing director Imagination Australia. Both of them will work closely with the recently appointed head of growth, Justine Carr, on new business planning, development and execution.

5W1H, the media and creative advertising agency, has won the creative and digital mandate for Accu-Chek, a blood glucose monitoring device by Roche Diabetes Care. 5W1H will be handling the brand’s end-to-end creative communications for retail, digital solutions, ecommerce, performance marketing and social media marketing.

Stephen Knowles and Justin Hind, ex CEO, CHEP have jointly announced the launch of Reunion, a new indie agency.  The Sydney-based agency will have a data-first, audience-first strategy; it has already roped in Dominique Hind as managing partner, People and Operations. He was previously co-founder at With Collective. 

McKinsey & Company has appointed Jenny Chan as director of communications, China, to lead and advance the company's reputation, reach, and relevance in the region. Before joining the firm, Chan was vice president, global external communications at Schneider Electric and prior to that, she served as vice president, and head of public affairs in Asia for WeWork. 

The London International Awards have announced the 2023 jury president and jurors for the Creativity in the Metaverse and Evolution categories. Kaleeta McDade, chief experience design officer of VMLY&R will lead this category. Also representing Asia on this jury are: Dissara Udomdej, CEO and creative founder of Yell Advertising Bangkok, Joey David Tiempo, founder and CEO of Octopus&Whale, Manila and Naoki Ito, chief creative officer and founder of Party Tokyo.

 

 

