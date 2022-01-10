Advertising Digital Marketing Media PR News
Move and win roundup: Week of January 10, 2022

MediaMonks, Dentsu China, Havas India, HBO Max and more, in our weekly collection of people moves and account news.

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses. 
This edition will cover January 10 through 14, 2021. 
MediaMonks appointed Jessica Davey as SVP of client services for APAC. She was formerly with McCann Worldgroup as the chief marketing officer and director of creative excellence for Asia-Pacific. Prior to that she worked at Geometry Global and Ogilvy in London. Davey has nearly two decades of experience and has worked with clients including Coca-Cola, Unilever, Heineken, Mondelēz, Reckitt, Philips, L’Oreal, Mastercard and Mars. Her priorities at MediaMonks will be using her domain expertise and salesmanship to deepen and broaden client engagement, continuing to foster creative ambitions and culture as well as maintaining solutions excellence, the company said.

Dentsu China appointed Sheldon Xu as chief operating officer, effective December 13 and reporting to CEO Deric Wong. The role is a new one for the company. Xu has more than 20 years of experience in China and other international markets, including as COO of MetLife China and MD of Publicis Touchpoint Solutions China. He has also held several roles at AIG in China and the US and worked in the US as a management consultant at PwC.

Havas Group India appointed Sumeer Mathur as national planning head and managing partner of Havas Worldwide India, the group's creative agency. He was previously senior vice president of national planning and strategy head at Edelman. He has also worked at DDB Mudra Group, JWT, Rediffusion Y&R, Contract and Lowe Lintas. He will be partnering with Manas Lahiri, managing director and Ravinder Siwach, ED and NCD to scale up the agency, collaborate with key clients including Reckitt, Citroën, Dabur, Suzuki, William Grant, Tata and Harman (JBL), and drive the strategic planning vision and expertise at Havas Creative India. Mathur will be based out of the Gurgaon office and report to Rana Barua, group CEO of Havas Group India.

WarnerMedia's HBO Max named Jason Monteiro general manager of HBO Max Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan. He was most recently director of AVOD at Shahid, an Arabic content-streaming platform. Prior to that he was GM of Indonesia and Malaysia for Iflix, where he also served as CMO. He will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of WarnerMedia’s direct-to-consumer business, leading content experience, brand, marketing, subscriber management, digital partnerships and data analytics. Based in Singapore, he will oversee the existing HBO GO streaming service and the "eventual" launch of HBO Max in the region, the company said.

